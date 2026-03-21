theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for TCU vs Duke, March Madness Games

Go risk-free for the biggest game today thanks to the $1,000 in bonus bets theScore Bet promo code gets you. All eyes are on the TCU Horned Frogs as they take on the powerhouse Duke Blue Devils at 5:15 PM ET in a compelling NCAA Tournament matchup packed with contrast in styles.

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Experience the action with extra confidence using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Lock in your first wager knowing you’ve got a safety net—if it doesn’t hit, you’ll get up to $1,000 back in Bonus Bets. It’s the perfect way to stay in the game, take another shot, and keep the ball rolling.

Download & Get Started – Grab the theScore Bet app in an eligible state and set up your account in just a few minutes. Unlock Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALNEWS during signup to activate your welcome offer. Verify & Fund – Complete a quick verification and deposit at least $10 to get ready for action. Make Your First Play – Place your opening bet anywhere from $10 to $1,000 across spreads, totals, props, and more. Stay in the Game – If your first bet misses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets (up to $1,000), giving you another shot to cash in.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NCAA Tournament

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS sets you up right for today’s March Madness clash between the TCU Horned Frogs and Duke Blue Devils. With this offer, your first wager is protected—if it doesn’t hit, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets. It’s the perfect way to get involved in a high-profile matchup where Duke enters as a heavy favorite, but underdog TCU will be looking to make history.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Duke Blue Devils, Mar 21, 5:15 PM EDT

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Duke Blue Devils in a high-stakes NCAA Tournament matchup, with Duke entering as a strong favorite. The Blue Devils are currently listed at -11.5 on the spread, with a moneyline of around -650, while TCU sits at +475 on the moneyline. The total is set near 144.5 points, signaling expectations of a moderately paced game.

Duke comes in loaded with talent and depth, anchored by freshman standout Cameron Boozer, who has been dominant on both ends of the floor. Their size, rebounding, and shot-making give them a clear edge, especially in half-court situations. However, their first-round scare showed they can be vulnerable if they start slow or get pushed physically.

TCU, meanwhile, thrives on toughness and defensive intensity. After grinding out a narrow win in the opening round, the Horned Frogs will look to control tempo and make this a physical contest. If they can limit second-chance opportunities and force Duke into uncomfortable possessions, they could hang around longer than expected.

From a betting angle, Duke’s firepower makes them the safer pick to win outright, but the double-digit spread is tricky. TCU’s style is built to disrupt rhythm and keep games close.

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