theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Spurs vs Clippers, NBA Games

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San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers, Apr 2, 10:30 PM EDT

This late-night Western Conference matchup features the red-hot Spurs looking to extend their dominance. San Antonio enters at 58-18, riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Clippers sit at 39-37 and are fighting for their play-in lives.

theScore Bet shows the Spurs favored on the road by around -4.5, with the total set near 231 points. On the moneyline, San Antonio is roughly -170, while the Clippers are priced at about +145, reflecting the gap in form despite LA’s home-court edge.

This matchup features elite talent on both sides. Victor Wembanyama has been dominant, fresh off multiple 40-point performances and anchoring both ends with scoring, rebounding, and rim protection. He’s supported by De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in a fast-paced, high-efficiency offense. On the other side, Kawhi Leonard continues to lead the Clippers, averaging over 28 points per game, with Darius Garland orchestrating the offense and Brook Lopez providing interior defense.

San Antonio has already beaten the Clippers twice this season and holds advantages in depth, defense, and momentum. However, LA’s half-court execution and veteran presence make them a dangerous underdog at home.

The Spurs’ current form makes them the logical pick to cover -4.5. The total leans slightly over, given both teams’ offensive weapons, though game script could tighten if the Clippers slow the pace.

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