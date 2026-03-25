theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Rockets vs Timberwolves, NBA Games

The NBA heats up, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gets you locked and loaded with up to $1,000 in bonuses for tonight’s marquee Western Conference clash. At 9:30 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a battle filled with playoff implications and highlight‑reel potential.

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Fuel every possession with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Your first wager comes with built‑in protection—if it misses, you’ll bounce back with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets. From March Madness thrillers to marquee NBA showdowns like the Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, this offer keeps you in the game no matter the outcome. Bet with confidence, embrace the excitement, and let theScore Bet power your push for the win.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The NBA spotlight shifts to the Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, and theScore Bet puts you right at the heart of the action. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and up to $1,000 in bonuses, every possession becomes profit potential. Track the stars who can flip momentum, follow the trends shaping the hardwood, and ride the adrenaline of clutch shots and fast‑paced drama—all while betting boldly with the confidence of a built‑in safety net.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Mar 25, 9:30 PM EDT

The Houston Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a tightly contested Western Conference matchup with playoff implications. Houston enters in strong form, recently bouncing back with a dominant win and showcasing balanced scoring led by Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets sit around the 40-win mark and have been one of the more consistent offensive teams, but injuries—particularly to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams—continue to test their depth.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has been equally competitive but comes in slightly shorthanded, with star guard Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a knee issue. Even without him, the Timberwolves have shown resilience, picking up key wins and leaning on players like Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and a rotating backcourt to carry the scoring load. They’ve been especially strong at home (22–12), which could prove crucial in what is expected to be a close, physical contest between two teams fighting for positioning.

Overall. Houston’s (-120 ML) slightly better offensive rhythm gives them the edge, but Minnesota’s (+100 ML) home court and defensive presence make them dangerous. The sharper angle leans toward Timberwolves +1.5 in a close game, while the under 224.0 is worth a look given both teams missing key scorers and potentially slowing the pace.

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