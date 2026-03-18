theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for RedHawks vs Mustangs, March Madness Games

Get more out of the second day of the March Madness First Four as theScore Bet promo code gets you up to $1,000 in bonuses. The Miami (OH) RedHawks and SMU Mustangs collide in a must-watch clash, tipping off tonight at 9:15 PM EDT.

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theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/18/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, your first wager comes with a safety net. Place your opening bet with confidence—because if it doesn’t hit, you’ll get up to $1,000 back in Bonus Bets. It’s like having a second chance to stay in the action and keep the excitement alive.

How to Claim the Offer

Download & Sign Up – Install theScore Bet app in an eligible state and create your account in minutes. Enter Promo Code GOALNEWS – Apply the code during registration to unlock your welcome bonus. Verify & Deposit – Complete account verification and fund your account with at least $10. Place Your First Bet – Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or other available markets. Enjoy Bet Protection – If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets (up to $1,000) to keep you in the game.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NCAA Tournament

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gives new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets during the NCAA Tournament, including tonight’s First Four action. The spotlight is on in Dayton as the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the SMU Mustangs in a primetime NCAA Tournament clash. Expect intensity, momentum swings, and a battle that could go down to the wire.

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs SMU Mustangs, Mar 18, 9:15 PM EDT

The First Four matchup between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the SMU Mustangs tips off with a spot in the main bracket on the line—and oddsmakers are clearly leaning toward SMU. The Mustangs enter this play-in game as a solid favorite, listed around -7.5 on the spread. The total is set high, hovering around 165.5 points, suggesting expectations of a fast-paced, offense-heavy contest.

Miami (OH) has been one of the more surprising teams this season, even reaching a 31–0 start before a conference tournament upset. However, their lack of high-quality wins has made analysts skeptical about how that record translates against stronger competition.

On the other side, SMU limps in after a shaky finish to the regular season and inconsistent ACC play, but their strength of schedule and overall talent level give them the edge in this matchup. The Mustangs have shown they can compete with higher-tier programs, which is a key reason they’re favored here despite recent struggles.

Expect a high-scoring, competitive game early, but SMU’s depth and athleticism could wear down Miami (OH) late. If the RedHawks (+240 ML) can control tempo and limit turnovers, they have a real shot at an upset—but the betting markets clearly favor SMU (-300 ML) advancing.

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