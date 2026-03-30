theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Pistons vs OKC, NBA Games

The NBA pits conference leaders against each other tonight, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gets you up to $1,000 in bonus bets for the action. The Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder have both secured a playoff berth, however, the #1 seed is still very much in question for OKC, as is the regular-season MVP. Expect an electrifying matchup filled with intensity and high stakes. Tip-off is set for 9:30 PM EDT.

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The hardwood heats up as the Detroit Pistons battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses—turning every dunk, steal, and clutch three-pointer into a chance to win big. From highlight‑reel plays to game‑changing performances, this offer keeps you locked into the action from tip‑off to the final buzzer, no matter how the scoreboard swings

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Mar 30, 9:30 EDT

This showdown is one of the biggest games on the slate, featuring the No. 1 seeds in each conference. Despite Detroit’s elite record, the market strongly favors Oklahoma City, with the Thunder listed as around -13.5 favorites and a total of 219.5.

Oklahoma City (-770 ML) has been dominant all season, especially at home (31–6), and enters this matchup in top form after winning 14 of its last 15 games. Led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG), the Thunder combine elite scoring with one of the league’s best defenses, allowing just 107.6 points per game. Their ability to control tempo and force turnovers gives them a clear edge against even high-level opponents.

Detroit, however, has been just as impressive at 54–20 and sits atop the East. The Pistons (+525 ML) are averaging 117.5 points per game and have won five straight, showing strong momentum entering this matchup. Jalen Duren continues to lead the offense, providing interior dominance, but multiple players are listed as questionable, including MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, which could impact depth and consistency.

From a betting perspective, the spread is large given Detroit’s record, but Oklahoma City’s home dominance and superior defense justify the number. The total at 219.5 leans slightly under if OKC dictates pace.

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