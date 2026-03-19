theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament, Idaho Vandals vs Houston Cougars

With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, new users can secure $1,000 in bonuses, giving you the firepower to wager confidently on one of March Madness’s most compelling showdowns, as the Idaho Vandals take on the Houston Cougars at 10:10 PM EDT on March 19.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/19/2026

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Get it like never before with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Place your first wager knowing you’re covered—if it loses, you’ll receive up to $1,000 back in Bonus Bets. It’s a second chance to jump back in and keep the thrill of the action alive.

Download & Sign Up – Install theScore Bet app in an eligible state and create your account in minutes. Enter Promo Code GOALNEWS – Apply the code during registration to unlock your welcome bonus. Verify & Deposit – Complete account verification and fund your account with at least $10. Place Your First Bet – Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or other available markets. Enjoy Bet Protection – If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets (up to $1,000) to keep you in the game.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NCAA Tournament

Secure a risk-free start with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and take on today’s March Madness matchup between the Idaho Vandals and Houston Cougars.

Idaho Vandals vs Houston Cougars , Mar 19, 10:15 PM EDT

Houston enters this Round of 64 matchup as a massive favorite over No. 15 seed Idaho in the South Region, with theScore Bet installing the Cougars around -23.5 on the spread and heavy −10000 moneyline odds.

For Houston, sophomore Kingston Flemings has been the most consistent scorer and playmaker, averaging strong counting stats and earning All‑American recognition this season, and his ability to generate offense will be crucial in covering the spread. Fellow contributors like Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler provide scoring depth and rebounding presence, helping Houston sustain offensive pressure.

Idaho’s path to March Madness came via a Big Sky Conference title run, with Jackson Rasmussen and Isaiah Brickner leading the scoring load for the Vandals. Idaho’s balanced attack in the conference tournament earned them a bid, but they’ll be tested against Houston’s athleticism and defensive discipline.

Betting angles: Houston to cover the -23.5 spread remains the chalk play given the seed and talent disparity, but the under on the 138.5 total could see value if the Cougars grind in the half-court and Idaho’s offense struggles early. Player props — such as Fleming’s points/assists — may offer alternative value if you want exposure to individual performance without taking on the full game spread.

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