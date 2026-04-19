theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs Games, 76ers vs Celtics

The NBA Playoffs deliver the marquee Eastern Conference clash of the weekend, and you can use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to make the most of the action. Up for grabs is up to $1000 in bonuses as the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics this Sunday. This 1:00 PM EDT playoff clash promises one of the most electric battles of the postseason.

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theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/19/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet if you’re in a state where it’s available. Tap “Join” in the top right corner and start creating your account. Apply the promo code GOALNEWS during registration, confirm your details, and complete sign‑up. Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the offer. Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If your first bet doesn’t hit, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Your Bonus Bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be played within seven days.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics collide in a high‑stakes Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, showcasing elite talent and contrasting styles right from the start. Go into the action equipped, thanks to our expert’s take on handy lines and key predictions.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, Apr 19, 1:00 PM EDT

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of a historic playoff rivalry, with Boston entering as a strong home favorite at TD Garden.

Boston is favored by around -12.5 on the spread, with a moneyline near -650, while Philadelphia sits around +470, and the total is projected in the 213.5 range. The Celtics’ superior regular season and home dominance underpin those odds, especially as the No. 2 seed hosting a play-in team.

The Celtics are led by Jaylen Brown, who has taken on a starring offensive role, alongside key contributors like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. Their depth, ball movement, and top-tier two-way efficiency make them one of the most balanced teams in the East.

Philadelphia leans heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who is coming off a 30+ point play-in performance and continues to carry the scoring load. The potential absence or limitation of Joel Embiid remains a major concern, as it significantly impacts their interior presence and overall ceiling.

From a betting standpoint, Boston’s depth and home-court advantage give them clear control, but Philadelphia’s guard play can keep it competitive.

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