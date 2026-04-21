theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, 76ers vs Celtics

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS is your ticket to big playoff rewards as the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics collide in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. Up for grabs is up to $1000 in bonuses—turning every fast break, clutch three, and defensive stand into a chance to maximize your betting edge. With the stakes rising in Boston on April 21 at 7:00 PM EDT, there’s no better time to get in the game.

theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/21/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet app if you’re in an eligible state. Select “Join” in the top‑right corner to start registration. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during sign‑up, confirm your details, and finish creating your account. Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the welcome offer. Place a qualifying wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If your first bet doesn’t hit, you’ll get Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days—they’re not withdrawable as cash.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics square off in a pivotal Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, bringing elite talent and contrasting styles to the hardwood from the opening tip. Step into the action prepared, with our expert insights on key betting lines and sharp predictions.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, Apr 21, 7:30 PM EDT

Game 1 was a complete mismatch, as the Celtics cruised to a 123–91 blowout win, controlling the game from start to finish behind strong performances from Jayson Tatum (25 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists) and Jaylen Brown (26 points).

Boston’s defense also smothered Philadelphia, limiting them to just 4 made threes while forcing turnovers and disrupting Tyrese Maxey’s rhythm. The absence of Joel Embiid continues to loom large, leaving the 76ers without a true interior presence.

For Game 2, the betting market reflects that imbalance. Boston is listed as a heavy favorite at roughly -13.5 on the spread, -1000 moneyline, while the 76ers are slotted in at +625 underdogs with a total around 216.5. These theScore Bet lines reveal an expectation of another controlled performance from the Celtics, especially at home, where they’ve been dominant all season.

Philadelphia’s path to competing hinges on a massive bounce-back from Maxey, along with improved efficiency from Paul George and secondary scorers. They must also shoot significantly better from deep to avoid another lopsided result. Meanwhile, Boston’s depth, spacing, and defensive versatility continue to be overwhelming advantages in this matchup.

The Celtics’ consistency and matchup edge make them difficult to fade, though the large spread introduces some risk if Philadelphia shows any offensive life.

Best Bet: Celtics -13.5, Player Prop Lean: Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points, Total Lean: Over 216.5.

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