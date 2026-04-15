theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Play-In, Magic vs 76ers

Postseason basketball meets unbeatable bonuses as theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS unlocks up to $1,000 for the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Play-In showdown. It’s a high-stakes battle for the No.7 seed in the East and a slot against the Boston Celtics. With everything on the line, every possession is pure intensity from the 7:30 PM EDT tip-off.

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Download theScore Bet app in an eligible state. Select “Join” in the top right corner to begin registration. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during sign-up and verify your account to complete registration. Deposit at least $10 to fund your account. Place a wager of $10–$1,000 on spreads, totals, player props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake—up to $1,000. Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The NBA Play-In in the East heats up, and our hoops expert is ready with sharp lines and bold predictions for the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers showdown. With playoff dreams on the line, every possession is pure drama—and your sports bonuses are the perfect fuel to trade on the action from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers, Apr 15, 7:30 PM EDT

The Orlando Magic travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a crucial Eastern Conference play-in clash, with both teams finishing 45–37 and separated by just seeding tiebreakers. Philadelphia enters as a slight favorite at home, listed around -2.5 with a total near 222.5 points, signaling a tightly contested matchup.

Orlando’s strength lies in its young core, led by Paolo Banchero, who averages 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, making him a matchup nightmare in a win-or-go-home setting. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs provide secondary scoring and perimeter defense, while Desmond Bane adds shooting depth. However, inconsistency has plagued the Magic, as they struggled to sustain winning streaks despite strong stretches late in the season.

Philadelphia’s outlook shifts dramatically with Joel Embiid ruled out, placing the offensive burden squarely on Tyrese Maxey, who has been elite at 28.3 points per game. His speed and shot creation will be key against Orlando’s length. Veteran Paul George, averaging around 21 points since returning, provides scoring support, while Andre Drummond’s rebounding presence becomes critical inside.

Expect Orlando to attack the paint through Banchero, while Philadelphia (-135 ML) leans heavily on Maxey’s perimeter creation. The absence of Embiid reduces the Sixers’ interior dominance, giving the Magic (+114 ML) a slight edge in physicality.

The best bet is Orlando Magic +2.5, with a player prop lean on Tyrese Maxey to score over 27.5 points, and the total leaning under 222.5.

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