theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Mets vs LA Dodgers, MLB Games

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS offers $1000 in bonuses as the New York Mets visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the series. With the Mets looking to snap a five-game losing streak and the Dodgers defending their home turf, every pitch will matter right from the first ball at 10:10 PM EDT.

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Download theScore Bet app in eligible states, complete sign‑up in minutes, and jump straight into the action. Enter theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS during registration to unlock exclusive rewards. Fund your account with as little as $10 to begin wagering. Place wagers from $10 up to $1,000 on spreads, totals, player props, or featured matchups, with odds of -500 or greater. If your opening wager doesn’t win, you’ll get bonus bets matched to your first stake, up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's MLB Games

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers clash tonight and from the opening pitch to the final out, as our MLB expert gives his view on tonight's matchup, with some handy lines and predictions for your readers.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers, Apr 13, 10:10 PM EDT

The New York Mets head into Dodger Stadium in poor form, riding a five-game losing streak and struggling offensively, while the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to look like one of the National League’s elite teams.

Los Angeles is favored at around -160 on the moneyline, with New York returning roughly +140, while the total sits at 9.0. Pitching also tilts toward the Dodgers, as Justin Wrobleski (1-0, 4.00 ERA) faces David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA), whose early-season struggles and high WHIP make him vulnerable against a potent lineup.

Player props in this matchup center heavily on Shohei Ohtani, who continues to anchor the Dodgers’ offense and leads the team in home runs. Ohtani’s line is set at over 1 hit (-145) and over 2 total bases (-110), making him a strong target against a struggling Mets pitching staff. On the New York side, Francisco Alvarez remains a key power threat and is worth consideration for home run or RBI props, especially given his early-season production.

Given Peterson’s tendency to allow hard contact and the Mets’ recent offensive slump, bettors may also look at Dodgers team total overs or correlated props tied to run production. Overall, the best angles point toward Dodgers ML, Ohtani overs, and selective power props on both sides.

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