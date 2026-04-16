theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Mariners vs Padres, MLB Games

Claim up to $1000 in bonuses for tonight’s MLB marquee action with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. The Seattle Mariners arrive Petco Park looking to salvage the series against the hot San Diego Padres. This highly anticipated game pits two dynamic teams against each other, promising intensity right after the first ball at 8:40 PM EDT.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/16/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet app if you’re in an eligible state. Tap “Join” in the top right corner to start creating your account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during sign-up and verify your details to finish registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account. Place a qualifying wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, player props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Bonus Bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's MLB Games

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres bring plenty of intrigue whenever they meet, with both teams boasting strong lineups and competitive pitching staffs. Our expert is here with handy lines and key predictions in what many expect to be a hard-fought contest filled with momentum swings.

Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres, Apr 16, 8:40 PM EDT

San Diego enters this game as one of the hottest teams in baseball, riding a six-game winning streak and outscoring opponents 40–15 during that stretch, fueled by consistent production from Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and rising talent Jackson Merrill. Seattle, meanwhile, has shown flashes of offensive upside but remains inconsistent, particularly on the road where run production has dipped.

On the mound, this game likely features a strong duel, with Seattle’s Emerson Hancock (2.04 ERA) squaring off against San Diego’s Randy Vásquez, who has been dominant early with a 1.02 ERA and nearly a strikeout per inning. While both ERAs hint at a low-scoring game, underlying metrics suggest possible regression, especially for Vásquez, opening the door for Seattle’s lineup to generate offense.

The odds and betting lines suggest this game is essentially a pick’em, with both teams sitting around –110 on the moneyline. The Mariners are listed at –1.5 (+139), while the total is set close to 8 runs. Seattle’s power bats and stronger splits against right-handed pitching give them upset potential, but San Diego’s balanced lineup and current form make them equally dangerous.

Bettors can expect a competitive matchup with scoring opportunities on both sides, making the best bet the Over 8 runs, with a lean toward the Mariners moneyline, and a player prop worth considering is Vásquez over 4.5 strikeouts.

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