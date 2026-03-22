theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for March Madness Games, Utah State vs Arizona

March Madness delivers another electrifying showdown, and theScore Bet promo code helps you score big on the action with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. The Utah State Aggies take on the Arizona Wildcats in prime time. With tip‑off set for 7:50 PM EDT, fans can expect a clash of styles—Utah State’s disciplined approach against Arizona’s explosive offense.

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Utah State Aggies vs Arizona Wildcats, Mar 22, 7:50 PM EDT

In the West Region’s second round, No. 1 Arizona meets No. 9 Utah State in what projects to be a classic March Madness mismatch on paper, with many early lines showing the Wildcats as sizable favorites at -800 on the moneyline, reflecting their status as one of the nation’s elite teams with a stellar 32‑2 record and dominant performance in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona’s talent is headlined by versatile wings and bigs who can impact both ends of the court, including 7‑foot‑2 center Motiejus Krivas, a first‑team All‑Big 12 defender who anchors the paint and rebounding, and shooting guard Anthony Dell’Orso, a skilled scorer who can stretch defenses and make key perimeter shots.

The Utah State Aggies (+550 ML), riding the momentum of an impressive comeback win over Villanova, lean on the dynamic duo of Mason Falslev—the Mountain West Player of the Year, who excels as both scorer and facilitator—and MJ Collins Jr., whose late-game scoring helped clinch the first-round victory.

The Aggies’ disciplined offense and gritty defense give them a chance to hang around early, but Arizona’s depth, transition scoring, and efficiency typically allow them to pull away in the second half. The under on the 156.5 total looks appealing as Arizona may control tempo and force longer possessions.

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