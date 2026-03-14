theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Magic vs Heat, NBA Games

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Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat, Mar 14, 8:00 PM EDT

The Orlando Magic travel to the Kaseya Center in a Southeast Division clash with important playoff implications. Both teams enter the matchup with similar records as they battle for positioning in the Eastern Conference. Miami sits around 38–29 while Orlando is close behind at 37–28, making this contest crucial for momentum down the stretch.

Orlando comes into the game in excellent form, recently extending a winning streak with a dramatic overtime victory over Washington. Guard Jalen Suggs led the way with 28 points in that game, while Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. provided strong interior production with double-doubles. The Magic have had surprising success in this matchup as well, winning several recent meetings against Miami and showing the ability to slow the Heat’s offense.

Miami, however, enters the contest riding strong momentum of its own. The Heat recently pushed their winning streak to seven games after defeating Milwaukee, with Bam Adebayo and a balanced supporting cast helping power the surge. Even with some injuries affecting the rotation, Miami’s defense and half-court execution remain key strengths.

Miami is a slight favorite to win on the moneyline. Still, Orlando’s recent form and success in the head-to-head matchup suggest this could be a tight contest, making the spread and total points market particularly intriguing for bettors.

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