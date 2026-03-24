theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Magic vs Cavaliers, NBA Games

The spotlight shines on a critical Eastern Conference battle tonight, and you can get more than thrills from the action as theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS unlocks up to $1,000 in bonuses. Sign up and be locked and loaded for the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 9:00 PM EDT.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/24/2026

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Turn every play into profit potential with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Your first wager comes with a built‑in safety net—miss the mark, and you’ll bounce back with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets. From March Madness thrillers to marquee NBA showdowns like the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers, this offer ensures you stay in the game no matter the outcome. Bet boldly, embrace the ride, and let theScore Bet give you the confidence to keep pressing for the win

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Download & Dominate – Grab theScore Bet app in an eligible state and set up your account in minutes. Activate the Edge – Enter promo code GOALNEWS during signup to instantly unlock your welcome boost. Verify & Power Up – Complete quick verification and fuel your account with at least $10 to get in the game. Make Your First Move – Place a wager from $10 to $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or the matchups that matter most. Bounce Back Strong – If your first bet doesn’t connect, you’ll reload with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets, giving you another shot to score big.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

Tonight’s NBA spotlight shines on the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers, and theScore Bet puts you right in the middle of the drama. Follow the stars who can swing momentum, track the trends shaping the hardwood, and stay locked in with every clutch shot and fast‑paced moment of the season.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Mar 24, 8:00 PM EDT

The Orlando Magic (38–33) head to Rocket Arena to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (44–27) in a key Eastern Conference matchup, with playoff positioning very much in play. theScore Bet lines show a total near 228.5, reflecting both the Cavs home dominance and Orlando’s recent struggles.

The Magic are coming in cold, riding a five-game losing streak, including a tough late loss to Indiana despite a huge night from Paolo Banchero. Meanwhile, Cleveland has been more stable, sitting comfortably in the top four of the East and continuing to lean on the scoring punch of Donovan Mitchell alongside a reshaped backcourt.

This game leans toward Cleveland (-450 ML) due to form and availability. Orlando remains heavily impacted by injuries, with key contributors like Franz Wagner and others sidelined, limiting their offensive depth and defensive versatility. The Cavaliers also have absences (notably Jarrett Allen), but their core—Mitchell and Evan Mobley—gives them a more reliable two-way foundation.

If Orlando (+350 ML) can push the pace and get another explosive outing from Banchero, they can hang around, but their current slide suggests inconsistency late in games. The sharper look is Cavaliers points, while the over is worth consideration if the Magic’s defense continues to leak during this skid.

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