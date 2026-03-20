theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Long Island vs Arizona, March Madness Games

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Secure a risk-free start with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and add extra excitement to today’s March Madness clash between the Long Island Sharks and Arizona Wildcats. With this offer, your first wager is protected—if it doesn’t hit, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets, giving you another shot to cash in during the tournament. It’s the perfect way to get involved in a high-profile matchup where Arizona enters as a heavy favorite, but underdog Long Island will be looking to make history.

Long Island Sharks vs Arizona Wildcats, Mar 20, 1:35 PM EDT

The Long Island Sharks vs Arizona Wildcats matchup is a classic No. 1 vs No. 16 showdown, with Arizona (32–2) entering as a massive -30.5 favorite and the total sitting around 149.5.

The Wildcats are one of the nation’s most dominant teams, averaging over 86 points per game with strong rebounding and efficient shooting, making them a legitimate title contender. They are led by guard Jaden Bradley, a clutch playmaker, alongside wing Anthony Dell’Orso, who provides scoring bursts, and 7’2” center Motiejus Krivas, an elite interior presence on both ends.

Long Island (24–10) comes in as the heavy underdog but with momentum after winning the NEC title. The Sharks (+5000 ML) rely on a trio of Jamal Fuller (16+ PPG), Malachi Davis, and Greg Gordon, combining scoring and defensive energy, though size and turnover issues remain concerns against elite competition.

From a betting perspective, the spread is extremely large, but Arizona has consistently covered big numbers against weaker opponents. Still, there’s potential value on LIU +30.5 if Arizona eases off late. The total leans toward the over, given Arizona’s pace and scoring efficiency. Expect a comfortable Wildcats win, but the backdoor cover is firmly in play.

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