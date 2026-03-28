theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Iowa vs Illinois, March Madness Games

The NCAA Tournament is now down eight elite teams, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS lets you back the action with up to $1,000 in bonuses. The Iowa Hawkeyes face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 28 at 6:09 PM EDT.

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March Madness is heating up as the Iowa Hawkeyes clash with the Illinois Fighting Illini. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses—turning every shot, steal, and rebound into a chance to win big. From buzzer-beaters to breakout performances, this offer keeps you locked into the action from tip‑off to the final whistle, no matter how the bracket shakes out.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini, Mar 28, 5:09 PM EDT

The Elite Eight features an all–Big Ten showdown as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Illinois Fighting Illini with a Final Four berth at stake. Illinois enters as the clear betting favorite, opening around -7.0 on the spread. The total sits at approximately 138.0 points, while the moneyline favors Illinois at about -345, with Iowa returning +250

Illinois (27-8) has been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament, highlighted by a dominant defensive performance in a 65-55 win over Houston. Freshman standout Keaton Wagler has emerged as a key force, contributing on both ends, while the Illini’s rebounding edge and physicality have consistently disrupted opponents. Their balanced attack and ability to control tempo make them a tough matchup in high-pressure games.

Iowa (24-12), meanwhile, is the Cinderella story of this region. The Hawkeyes have pulled off multiple upsets, including a comeback win over Nebraska, showing resilience and clutch shot-making. Guard Bennett Stirtz has led the charge offensively, while Iowa’s disciplined half-court play and timely three-point shooting have fueled their run.

From a betting perspective, Illinois’ defense and rebounding give them the edge, but Iowa’s momentum and confidence make them dangerous. The Under 138.0 also looks appealing given both teams’ defensive intensity and slower pace.

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