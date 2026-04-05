theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Hornets vs Timberwolves, NBA Games

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Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Apr 5, 7:00 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets head to the Target Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 5 in a matchup that looks tighter than the records suggest. Minnesota enters at 46–29 while Charlotte sits at 41–36, but the Hornets have been in solid form recently, winning four of their last five games.

Minnesota is typically priced as the favorite at home, with past markets showing lines around Timberwolves -4.5 and a total near 234.5. Current projections also lean slightly toward Charlotte against the spread, with some analytics models even giving the Hornets a narrow edge outright, making this a tricky handicap spot.

Player matchups will define this game. LaMelo Ball remains the engine for Charlotte, averaging over 7 assists per game, while Brandon Miller leads their scoring at around 20 points per night. On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards is the headline star with nearly 30 points per game, though he’s dealing with a knee issue and could be limited or sidelined.

If Edwards plays, Minnesota’s offensive ceiling rises significantly alongside interior presence from Rudy Gobert. If not, Charlotte’s backcourt has a real chance to control tempo and exploit mismatches.

The lean here is toward the Hornets +points given Minnesota’s injury uncertainty, while the over is worth consideration if both teams’ primary scorers are active.

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