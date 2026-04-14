theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Heat vs Hornets, NBA Games

Combine the thrill of postseason basketball with unbeatable bonuses as theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS unlocks up to $1000 in bonuses for the Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Play-In showdown. The winning team keeps playoff hopes alive, and the loser goes home in the 7:30 PM EDT tip-off.

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theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/14/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet app in an eligible state. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during registration, and finish sign-up by verifying your account. Fund your account with at least $10 to begin placing wagers. Place a bet anywhere from $10 up to $1,000 on spreads, totals, player props, or featured matchups with odds of -500 or longer. If your first wager doesn’t hit, you’ll get bonus bets matched to your stake, up to $1,000. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The NBA Play-In is on tonight, and our basketball expert is here to share some handy lines and predictions on the Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets clash in the East Conference. From the opening tip to the closing buzzer, there’ll be ample opportunity to put your sports bonuses to work.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets, Apr 14, 7:30 PM EDT

The Miami Heat travel to face the Charlotte Hornets in a high-stakes Eastern Conference Play-In clash, with the loser eliminated and the winner advancing to keep postseason hopes alive. Charlotte enters with a slight edge after finishing 44–38 and hosting this matchup, while Miami closed at 43–39 and must win on the road to survive.

The Hornets are favored at home. Current odds list Charlotte -5.5 on the spread, with a moneyline around -218 compared to Miami at +180, and a total set near 227.5 points. The line reflects Charlotte’s stronger home form and Miami’s subpar road record (17–24).

Key player props center on stars like LaMelo Ball and Bam Adebayo. Adebayo is a strong double-double candidate (priced around -146), while Ball’s all-around production makes him a triple-double threat at plus money. Miami will also rely heavily on scoring from Tyler Herro.

Trends point toward offense. The Over has hit in multiple recent meetings and in most of Miami’s recent games, driven by their fast pace and high scoring output (over 120 PPG). With both teams capable offensively but inconsistent defensively, a high-scoring game is likely.

Best bets lean toward Hornets -5.5 and the Over 227.5, with Charlotte’s home advantage and Miami’s defensive issues likely proving decisive in this win-or-go-home showdown.

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