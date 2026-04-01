theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Hawks vs Magic, NBA Games

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS is your ticket to big rewards! Claim up to $1000 in bonuses ahead of the last Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic showdown for the regular season. The Hawks have won the previous three, but the Magic aims to make a statement tonight. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM EDT.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/1/2026

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Elevate your game night and back the action on the court with confidence. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and unlock up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets—a slam-dunk offer for basketball fans.

Get in the Game Fast: Grab theScore Bet app in an eligible state, sign up in minutes, and start playing like a pro. Activate Your Bonus Instantly: Enter GOALNEWS at signup to light up your account with rewards right away. Turn $10 into Big Play Power: Deposit just $10 to supercharge your wagers and keep the action flowing. Bet Bold on NBA Action: Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, player props, or marquee matchups like Hawks vs Magic. Miss Once, Reload Strong: If your first bet doesn’t hit, reload with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets and take another swing at victory.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

Tonight’s clash between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic is set to electrify from tip-off to the final buzzer. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses—transforming every dunk, steal, and clutch three-pointer into a shot at victory.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic, Apr 1, 7:00 PM EDT

The Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in what shapes up as another tight Eastern Conference battle, with recent odds pricing Atlanta as slight road favorites. theScore Bet has the Hawks around -180 on the moneyline, with Orlando near +150, while the spread sits at 4.5 and the total hovers around 233.5 points.

Atlanta carries this series, having won all three previous meetings this season and have shown strong recent form and defensive improvement. During their recent surge, the Hawks have leaned on balanced scoring and a defense allowing just over 100 points per game in stretches, which has translated into wins and covers.

The Magic, however, remain one of the more dangerous young teams in the East, powered by Paolo Banchero, who continues to anchor their offense with scoring and rebounding consistency. Orlando’s uptempo style has pushed totals toward the over, especially during winning streaks where they’ve averaged well above their season scoring output.

It looks like this matchup will come down to tempo versus control. Atlanta’s ability to dictate pace and exploit Orlando’s injury concerns gives them a slight edge on the moneyline. Still, the narrow spread reflects how competitive this series has been. Bettors may find value on the over 233.5, given both teams’ offensive upside, but the safer angle leans toward Hawks ML in a projected close contest.

theScore Bet Promo Code Full T&C’s