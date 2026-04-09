theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Knicks, NBA Game

Get more than thrills out of tonight’s marquee NBA battle with theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS, which unlocks up to $1000 in bonuses. The Boston Celtics enter Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks, looking to cement their #2 spot in the Eastern Conference. Both storied franchises with passionate fan bases go at it at 7:30 PM EDT, and theScore Bet gives you all you need for the action.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks go head‑to‑head tonight in a matchup packed with energy from tip‑off to the final buzzer.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks, Apr 9, 7:30 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in a high-stakes Eastern Conference clash with playoff seeding implications.

New York enters as a slight favorite, with the Knicks listed at -4.5 on the spread and -175 on the moneyline, while Boston comes back on the money at +158, and the total hovers around 216.5 points.

This matchup is particularly intriguing given recent form and circumstances: the Celtics (54–25) are pushing to lock in the No. 2 seed, while the Knicks (51–28) are still chasing them and have been dominant at home, going 28–9 at MSG.

Key players to watch include Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for Boston, with Tatum recently returning from injury, and Jalen Brunson alongside Karl-Anthony Towns leading the Knicks. Boston has won 13 of its last 15 games since Tatum’s return, but multiple Celtics contributors are listed as game-time decisions, which could swing the balance.

New York also holds a 2–1 edge in the season series, including a dominant 111–89 win in the last meeting, adding extra confidence heading into this spot.

Betting lean: Knicks -4.5 if Boston’s injury report remains crowded; otherwise, Boston +4.5 offers value in what projects to be a tight, playoff-style game.

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