theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses pre Arkansas vs Arizona, March Madness Games

March Madness is back from break today, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS sets you up with up to $1,000 in bonuses for the Sweet 16 Round. Gear up as the Arkansas Razorbacks face the Arizona Wildcats at 9:45 PM EDT in one of the tournament’s most electrifying clashes.

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Ignite the madness with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Your first wager comes with built‑in protection—if it doesn’t hit, you’ll rebound with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets. From bracket‑busting upsets to powerhouse clashes like the Arkansas Razorbacks vs Arizona Wildcats, this offer keeps you in the action no matter the outcome. Bet boldly, embrace the drama, and let theScore Bet drive your run to victory.

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Download & Play – Get theScore Bet app in an eligible state and create your account in minutes. Activate Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALNEWS at signup to instantly claim your welcome offer.>Verify & Deposit – Complete quick verification and add at least $10 to your account. Place Your First Bet – Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or your favorite NCAA matchups. Get a Second Chance – If your first bet doesn’t hit, you’ll reload with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets—keeping you in the game.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NCAA Tournament Games

The spotlight is on March Madness as the Arkansas Razorbacks collide with the Arizona Wildcats. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses and turn every possession into profit potential.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Arizona Wildcats, Mar 26, 9:45 EDT

This Sweet 16 matchup between No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 1 Arizona Wildcats has one of the biggest spreads on the board—and for good reason.

Arizona (34–2) has been one of the most dominant teams in the country all season, combining elite rebounding, depth, and efficient scoring. They overwhelmed Utah State in the previous round, controlling the glass and generating second-chance points at will—something that could be decisive again here. The Wildcats, favorites at -380 on the moneyline, also bring a balanced attack led by a talented freshman core, and they’ve consistently imposed their tempo on opponents.

Arkansas (28–8), under John Calipari, is more dangerous than the seed suggests and sits at +300 on theScore Bet’s moneyline. Freshman star Darius Acuff Jr. has been electric in the tournament, and the Razorbacks thrive in transition with aggressive guard play. However, they’ll be stepping up in class against a bigger, deeper Arizona frontcourt that can punish them inside and on the boards.

The Razorbacks prefer to run, and the Wildcats are comfortable playing fast—hence the inflated total. If this turns into a track meet, the over 166 is very live. Still, Arizona’s size, efficiency, and overall consistency make them the stronger side, with the lean toward Arizona -7.5 to control the game and advance.

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