theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Alabama vs Michigan, NCAA Tournament Games

Get more than thrills as theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS delivers up to $1,000 in bonuses as March Madness goes hard. Tonight’s Sweet 16 action has the Alabama Crimson Tide clash with the Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated game at 7:35 PM EDT.

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March Madness heats up as the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Michigan Wolverines. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses and transform every shot, steal, and rebound into winning potential. From nail‑biting finishes to powerhouse performances, this offer keeps you in the game no matter how the bracket unfolds.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Michigan Wolverines, Mar 27, 7:35 PM EDT

This Sweet 16 matchup sets up as one of the most fascinating style clashes on the board Friday night. Michigan enters as a heavy favorite, currently sitting around -9.0 on the spread.

Michigan (33–3) has looked dominant so far, blowing out both tournament opponents and establishing itself as a national title frontrunner. Their edge comes from balance—elite defense combined with a highly efficient offense and strong frontcourt presence. The Wolverines control tempo well and rank among the best in limiting opponent three-point shooting, which is critical in this matchup.

Alabama (25-9) brings the nation’s most explosive offense, averaging over 90 points per game and relying heavily on three-point volume—over half their shots come from beyond the arc. Guard Labaron Philon Jr. is the engine, capable of taking over games, and the Tide have already shown they can overwhelm opponents when shots are falling. The concern is defense, where Alabama ranks well below Michigan and can be exposed in half-court sets.

From a betting perspective, the spread feels inflated for a Sweet 16 game. Michigan (-500 ML) is clearly the better all-around team, but Alabama’s (+375 ML) pace and shooting variance make them dangerous as a double-digit underdog. If the Tide get hot from three, they can stay within striking distance—or even threaten an upset.

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