theScore Bet Promo Code GOAL: Get up to $1,000 for NCAA Championship Game

As March Madness barrels into the National Championship, theScore Bet’s GOAL promo code is offering all first‑time users a Reset up to $1,000 in bonuses, able to be used on or for the UConn vs Michigan matchup at 8:50pm ET.

theScore Bet Promo Code

🏀 theScore Bet Promo Code GOAL 💰 theScore Bet Promo Offer First Bet Reset up to $1,000! 🌎 Eligible States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA 📝 Terms and Conditions New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Please Gamble Responsibly. ✅Last Verified April 6th 2026

College hoops fans can tap into the theScore Bet promo code GOAL, which delivers a Bet Reset up to $1,000 for new users. This offer gives your first eligible wager an extra layer of protection, helping you dive into the national championship with more confidence.

If that first Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game does not go your way, theScore Bet will apply the terms of its Bet Reset offer up to the stated limit, giving you another chance to stay in the action.

This promotion is reserved for brand‑new customers who register with the required promo code, verify their account, and place an Eligible Wager during the promotional window.

New players not only receive protection on their first eligible bet but also gain access to a sportsbook that integrates tightly with live scores and news, making it a natural hub for tracking every championship possession.

How to Use the theScore Bet March Madness Promo Code

Getting in on theScore Bet’s action with promo code GOAL is as easy as running a fast break. Follow these steps to unlock the Bet Reset up to $1,000 and stay in the game all tournament long:

Download the theScore Bet app or head to the official site through a trusted link. Tap “Sign Up” or “Join Now” to kick off your registration. Fill in your player info—name, date of birth, email, phone number, and home address. Set up a secure username and password, then complete any quick ID verification prompts. When prompted, drop in the promo code GOAL to activate the offer. Confirm you’re 21+ and located in an eligible state, then finalize your account. Make a qualifying deposit using your favorite payment method. Place your first Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during March Madness following the promo terms. If that first shot misses, the Bet Reset up to $1,000 steps in to give you another chance at glory.

theScore Bet supports reliable options like debit/credit cards, online banking, and select digital wallets, so funding up is quick and easy. Once you’ve deposited and activated GOAL, you’re all set to dive into the UConn vs Michigan lines and take your best shot at cutting down the nets.

Why use theScore Bet for Championship Monday?

theScore Bet appeals to hoops fans who want their betting experience wrapped around real‑time information. With the GOAL promo providing a Bet Reset up to $1,000, new users get a forgiving entry point into wagering on the biggest college games of the year.

With a streamlined interface and deep basketball markets, theScore Bet makes it easy to get your first March Madness Championship bet down and track it alongside live scores and stats.

As the finale tips off, using theScore Bet means you can track lines, scores, and stories in one place while enjoying the security of a protected first eligible wager.

That balance of information and insurance makes it a smart choice for March Madness bettors who live and breathe every possession.

Get more sports bonuses with the theScore Bet promo code

Set up for the tournament? Check out our March Madness Betting Promos with $5,000+ up for grabs

Or read our basketball expert’s view on the best March Madness betting sites to use

Top theScore Bet March Madness Features

Beyond the GOAL Bet Reset welcome, theScore Bet brings a handful of built‑in features that pair naturally with a hectic NCAA Tournament schedule. These tools help keep everything—from lines to live stats—under one roof.

Integrated Scores and News

The platform’s biggest edge is its tight integration with theScore’s media ecosystem, letting you check odds, scores, and news in a single environment. That makes it easier to monitor injuries, momentum shifts, and live numbers as games unfold.

Personalized Feed and Alerts

Users can tailor team and game preferences so key matchups surface prominently in the app. With customized alerts, you’ll know when odds move, when tip‑off is nearing, or when a bet has settled.

Parlay and Live Betting Options

theScore Bet offers multi‑leg parlays and a robust live‑betting menu, letting you stack outcomes or jump in mid‑game. For the Championship, that means you can build tickets around spreads, totals, and in‑game swings as the action unfolds.

Promotions Hub

A dedicated promotions area within the app gathers ongoing offers and event‑specific deals in one place. During March Madness, that hub becomes especially valuable as new boosts and specials rotate through the calendar.

National Championship Betting with theScore Bet

Championship Monday is finally here, with the UConn Huskies set to face the Michigan Wolverines for all the marbles. UConn finds themselves as the substantial underdogs, catching seven points on the spread with a moneyline of +260. Michigan, on the other hand, is the darling of the oddsmakers, sitting as a -320 favorite—a line that represents one of the largest favorites the tournament has seen since the Sweet 16.

UConn has been a giant-killer since the second weekend, eliminating Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois as the betting underdog in each instance. Not only did they beat one Michigan team to get here, but they also bounced the Blue Devils, who were the favorites to win it all before the tournament started. The Huskies have a knack for pulling off massive upsets, and they are now one game away from the ultimate prize.

The program Dan Hurley has built in Connecticut is pursuing a truly rare feat: a third national championship in just four seasons. Tarris Reed Jr. has been the standout star, with his scoring ability serving as the main reason the Huskies have advanced this far. After recording multiple 20-point games in the tournament, his offensive presence will be the key to challenging Michigan tonight.

Michigan’s path has been paved by their dominance in the paint and a roster that is arguably the deepest in the country. The Huskies, who average just under 36 rebounds per game, face a steep uphill battle against a Michigan team that hauls in nearly 42. If the Wolverines control the glass, it will be difficult for UConn to find second-chance opportunities.

Hardly anyone has been able to stay competitive with the Wolverines lately, as they’ve won every March Madness game by a margin of 12 points or more. While a -320 moneyline is a bit expensive for most bettors, the -7 spread is definitely within Michigan’s reach. However, UConn’s dramatic last-minute triple to beat Duke showed they won't go down without a fight, provided they can find a way to shore up their interior defense.

Our analysts are leaning into the Huskies' "us against the world" mentality, as they’ve made a habit of embarrassing the experts who counted them out. Still, we think it’s wise to take the points. We like UConn at +7 on the spread, backing them to keep it competitive and potentially secure that third championship in four years.

When is the National Championship Game?

The title game is set for Monday night, April 6th, 2026, at 8:50 pm ET. This #2 seed (UConn) vs. #1 seed (Michigan) matchup is the highlight of the sports calendar. Michigan enters as the seven-point favorite, priced at -320 on the moneyline for the championship.

Where is the NCAA Championship Game?

The showdown will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225. The 70,000-seat facility is already at a fever pitch after Saturday's games and is the perfect venue for the drama of Championship Monday.

theScore Bet & March Madness 2026 – Expert’s Opinion

For college basketball bettors who like to live inside the box score, theScore Bet is a natural fit. Its backbone as a sports media brand means the app feels like a hybrid of sportsbook and real‑time information feed, which is perfect for a chaotic championship monday.

Users can expect a strong spread of markets, including moneylines, spreads, totals, and player props where available, alongside live betting that reacts quickly to each possession. The layout is clean and stat‑forward, helping you move from game data to bet slip without friction.

While some competing sportsbooks might lean more heavily into aggressive parlay tools or oversized boosts, theScore Bet stands out on information density and in‑game context. For analytical users who want fast updates and streamlined wagering in the same place, that’s a compelling combination.

During a massive event like the 2026 March Madness, pairing the GOAL Bet Reset with the platform’s real‑time insights can be especially appealing. It lets new users get a protected first shot while tapping into an environment built for constant score‑watching.

theScore Bet Promo Code Summary