Switzerland vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: Azzurri can leave Swiss feeling blue

Our soccer betting expert offers his Switzerland vs Italy predictions and betting tips ahead of their round of 16 clash at the Olympiastadion.

The Swiss had a solid group stage and were on course to top the Group A standings until they conceded an injury-time goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany.

Italy were far less convincing in Group B but they remained in second place after substitute Mattia Zaccagni struck a last gasp leveller in their 1-1 draw with Croatia.

Switzerland vs Italy Betting Tips

Italy to win @ +140 with bet365

Alessandro Bastoni to have a shot on target @ +600 with bet365

Granit Xhaka to be shown a card @ +187 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Azzurri can advance

Italy have not looked anywhere near as strong as they were at Euro 2020 but they have competed well in each of their three matches and can find a way of defeating Switzerland in Berlin.

Azzurri head coach Luciano Spalletti has looked a frustrated man at times but he got a response from his players in the final half an hour of Monday’s 1-1 draw with Croatia and was ultimately rewarded when Mattia Zaccagni popped up with a superb equaliser.

Italy played with a never-say-die spirit against Croatia and they could be dangerous opposition in the knockout rounds.

Switzerland have played some slick football although their levels dropped when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Scotland.

They have gone 11 games without a victory against Italy and may struggle to get past the Azzurri this weekend.

Switzerland vs Italy Tip 1: Italy to win @ +140 with bet365

Bastoni looks a penalty box threat

Italy are struggling to identify their best attacking options and are having to rely on spreading their goals throughout the team.

Their three goals so far have been scored by winger Mattia Zaccagni, midfielder Nicolo Barella and defender Alessandro Bastoni.

In terms of efforts on target Bastoni is out on his own with two.

The Inter defender is one of the Italians’ main threats from set-pieces and looks an overpriced 6/1 for a shot on target against the Swiss.

Switzerland vs Italy Tip 2: Alessandro Bastoni to have a shot on target @ +600 with bet365

Caution on the cards for combative Xhaka

Swiss midfield general Granit Xhaka has been one of their most impressive players but he can be hot-headed at times and looks a solid 7/4 shot to pick up a caution in Berlin.

Xhaka is the pass master in the Switzerland team with a total of 185 which is comfortably higher than any of his team mates.

He also gets through plenty of work out of possession and is up to five on the tackle count, which is the joint-highest among Swiss players alongside Dan Ndoye.

Xhaka was booked in the 1-1 draw against Germany. However, he should continue to relish the physical exchanges and has every chance of increasing his card count.

Switzerland vs Italy Tip 3: Granit Xhaka to be shown a card @ +187 with bet365