Steaua Bucharest vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: Home side to impress in final game

Our football expert offers his Steaua Bucharest vs Manchester Utd predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s 3pm ET Europa League (1/30/2025).

Manchester United have enjoyed an unbeaten Europa League thus far and might even land a top-eight finish in the league phase if they lose their final fixture against Steaua Bucharest on Thursday.

The Romanian side are sitting in the final automatic qualification spot in eighth place after losing only one of their seven matches and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record.

Steaua Bucharest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Home side have solid chance of a top-eight finish

Steaua Bucharest's home form has been crucial to their challenge for an automatic place in the Europa League knockout stages, and they could provide a tough test for Manchester United on Thursday.

The Romanian champions have beaten RFS 4-1, seen off Midtjylland 2-0 and drawn 0-0 with Olympiakos in their first three home games, while they have also had some solid results on the road, beating PAOK Salonika 1-0, drawing 0-0 at Hoffenheim and overcoming Qarabag 3-2.

Steaua are behind rivals CFR Cluj on goal difference in their quest to retain their domestic title, with just four defeats in 23 games, and they have lost only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

That makes them an attractive bet to take at least a point from their closing clash against United, whose one-point advantage in the standings means manager Ruben Amorim can rotate his squad without too much risk.

United have won three of their last four matches, but none of those wins - against Fulham and Southampton in the Premier League and Rangers in this competition - were convincing.

The Red Devils have drawn at Fenerbahce and Porto in the league phase and needed a late winner to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 on their last road trip, so the Steaua or draw double chance option appeals.

Steaua Bucharest vs Manchester United Tip 1: FCSB or Draw double chance @ +130 with bet365

Low-scoring contest on the cards

Both sides have single-figure goals-against totals after playing seven games in this competition, with United conceding nine goals and Steaua shipping just seven so far, and this could be a low-scoring encounter.

The Romanian side have conceded in only one of their last four Europa League matches and may not have to deal with all of United's available firepower if Amorim selects his side with one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Steaua's 3-2 win over Qarabag was the only one of their last seven games which has produced over 2.5 goals and a low-scoring affair seems likely.

Steaua Bucharest vs Manchester United Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

Birligea could star for Steaua

Steaua striker Daniel Birligea played for his new team's title rivals CFR Cluj in the early rounds of the UEFA Conference League this season before moving to the Bucharest club in September and he has not looked back since.

The 24-year-old scored in this competition in the 4-1 win over RFS on just his second appearance for Steaua before scoring the winner in the 1-0 win at PAOK Salonika.

He already has 11 goals for his new team, with the only real setback coming when he was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the Europa League draw at home to Olympiakos. He should prove a danger to the United defense and is a value bet to score at any time.

Steaua Bucharest vs Manchester United Tip 3: Daniel Birligea anytime goalscorer @ +350 with bet365