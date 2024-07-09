Our football betting expert offers his three best Spain vs France predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 semi-final showdown on Tuesday.

Spain have arguably been the best team at the European Championship and they will approach this contest full of confidence having dumped out hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

La Roja have been installed as tournament favourites ahead of England but France are out to +275 after some unconvincing performances.

Spain are warm +180 favourites to seal their place in Sunday's final, while France are +210 and the draw is a +187 shot.

Spain vs France Betting Tips

Spain to win @ +180

Under 1.5 goals @ -190

Fabian Ruiz to score at anytime @ +650

French hard to fancy

Spain have become public enemies in Germany after knocking the hosts out of their home tournament and they can stand tall in another European heavyweight contest in Munich.

La Roja overcame the home side 2-1 after extra-time in a pulsating game in Stuttgart but they were in control for much of the contest which saw them lead 1-0 until Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute.

France can claim no such level of performance and they had to rely on a penalty shootout to see their way past Portugal. Les Bleus have been way off the pace and could find themselves heading home after this clash.

Spain have won 12 of their last 15 matches and they have bagged 11 goals in their five matches at this tournament. In contrast, France have scored just three times and only one of those came from a French player in open play.

French keeper Mike Maignan has arguably been his nation's best player in these finals and that sums up just how tame their performances have been. Back Spain to put them out of their misery this week.

Spain vs France Tip 1: Spain to win @ +180 with bet365

Goals unlikely to flow

Both teams have scored in just two of France's last nine fixtures and backing that outcome in this semi-final looks another solid option.

France have scored just one goal from open play from their five outings in Germany and Spain will fancy their chances of shutting out Les Bleus.

Spain have lost one of their last 17 matches and they have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games. It would be no surprise to see a tight affair, with one goal either way proving to be pivotal.

Spain vs France Tip 2: Under 1.5 goals @ -190 with bet365

Midfield maestro has an eye for goal

Spain have scored 11 goals at Euro 2024 but they have spread the scoring around and midfield powerhouse Fabian Ruiz has helped himself to a couple already.

His late runs from deep have caused plenty of problems while the Paris Saint-Germain man loves a shot from distance. The added incentive of playing against several of his club teammates should fire him up and the 17/2 that he bags his third goal of the finals is a cracking price.

Ruiz has hit the target five times from 13 attempts and he could be key to unlocking a French side set up to defend by safety-first French coach Didier Deschamps

Spain vs France Tip 3: Fabian Ruiz to score at any time @ +650 with bet365