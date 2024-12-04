Southampton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Saints Struggles Continuing

Get three Southampton vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert before Wednesday’s 2:30pm ET Premier League clash (04/12/2024).

Enzo Maresca's Blues sit joint-second alongside Arsenal and will be eager to tag on three more points as they travel to face the sorry Saints at St Mary's as Russell Martin's side have just one win and five points after 13 games.

Southampton vs Chelsea Tips

Chelsea to win and over 3.5 goals @ +115 with BetMGM

Nicolas Jackson to score first @ +450 with bet365

Mateus Fernandes to be booked @ +260 with bet365

All odds courtesy of BetMGM and bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Saints likely to suffer the Blues

Chelsea's attacking potential is clear for all to see, the Blues' tally of 26 Premier League goals bettered only by Tottenham (28) after 13 rounds of games.

They will relish the chance to get at a Southampton side that has lost 10 of their 13 games so far.

Russell Martin's side were good here against Liverpool but still lost 3-2 and the toughness of their task is clear after another excellent performance at Brighton yielded just one point.

It might have been three had Cameron Archer's potential winner not been chalked off by VAR for a very marginal call. That seems to sum up Southampton's plight at the moment.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Aston Villa and are neck-and-neck with Arsenal as Liverpool's nearest pursuers.

That shutout against Villa was a first for Chelsea in eight league games stretching back to September, so the home side should feel they have a decent chance of scoring, at least.

Two of Southampton's last three home games have yielded five goals and wins for the away side and this could easily follow a similar path.

Southampton vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win and over 3.5 goals @ +115 with BetMGM

Jackson the man to ignite blue touch paper

Nicolas Jackson made it eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances when he scored the opener in Sunday's Stamford Bridge win over Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old forward certainly didn't find it plain sailing after moving from Villarreal in 2023, but he is now establishing himself as the principal forward amongst a very talented crop of young players under Maresca's watch.

Jackson's eight top-flight goals this season already include six deadlock breakers, including in Chelsea's last two games - against Leicester and Villa.

He can make it three in a row by getting the visiting side off the mark at St Mary's.

Southampton vs Chelsea Tip 2: Nicolas Jackson to score first @ +450 with bet365

Fernandes to earn a caution

The Saints are set to be without Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tyler Dibling and Flynn Downes after their cautions in Friday's draw at Brighton took them to five apiece for the season in the league and earned them bans.

In their absence, Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes could be a prime card candidate. He has earned three already in a dozen Premier League appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old has made more tackles (34) than any of his Saints team-mates in the league so far, while his 15 fouls trails only Downes amongst the St Mary's squad.

He will likely have the combative presence of Moises Caicedo, as well as schemers like Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez, potentially lurking and he could collect another caution.

Southampton vs Chelsea Tip 3: Mateus Fernandes to be booked @ +260 with bet365