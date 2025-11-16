Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for NBA & NFL

The Rockets will face off against the Magic in a game between two top NBA teams early in the season. In Philly, the Eagles are set to play the Lions in what could be a possible playoff preview in January.

Houston's size poses a challenge for opponents, while Orlando faces roster concerns for their road game. In the Philly-Detroit SNF matchup, AJ Brown may finally have a shot to score a TD against Detroit's oft-tested secondary.

Get started with the Sleeper promo code to claim bonuses

Sort through the best sportsbook promos on our expert’s guide

Find our list of the best DFS sites here in the US

How to claim the Sleeper promo code

The Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, allows players to claim $120 bonuses if they win. It only takes a few steps, so let’s get started:

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Sleeper landing page, via the above link Verify your details Use the promo code GOALBONUS Get a free $20 no deposit needed Deposit up to $100 Receive deposit match bonuses Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after

How can you use your Sleeper Fantasy promo code today?

Early on, the Rockets have absolutely torched the NBA, and a whopping 90% (best rate in the NBA) of their games have gone over the total. The Magic aren't about to shy away from a shootout tonight, so get ready for fireworks and nonstop buckets.

Houston’s size is a nightmare for most teams, and their NBA-best rebounding rate (57) proves it. Even worse for opposing teams, they’re holding their centers to the second-fewest rebounds per game (11.5). This means Wendell Carter Jr. could have a dreadful night on the glass, so take him getting fewer than 6.5 boards.

Alperen Sengun has been a straight-up beast, dropping 22.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 7.2 APG. I certainly don’t expect him to slow down any time soon, so smash him getting more than 38.5 PRA. He’s been the benchmark of consistency all month, hitting at least 16 points and 9 rebounds every November game.

Now, let’s shift to Philly for Sunday Night Football for the Lions-Eagles matchup. If the Lions hadn’t tripped up against the Commanders in last year’s Divisional Round, this would’ve been the NFC Championship. But don’t sweat it, we’ll have another shot in a couple of months.

Let’s kick things off with Jahmyr Gibbs, who found the end zone three times last week. Gibbs has been going bananas lately, with 218 and 172 total yards in two of his most recent three games. I like him to blow way past his number and get more than 86.5 rushing + receiving yards.

The Eagles have to get AJ Brown a touchdown, or he’s bound to blast off into another galaxy. Tonight’s matchup against Detroit’s leaky secondary is tailor-made for Brown, as WR1s are seeing the fifth-most red zone targets (10) against this secondary. If Brown doesn’t score here, it might never happen again.

And let’s not forget about WR DeVonta Smith; I like him to rack up a longest catch for more than 22.5 yards. Smith has done this in four of his last five outings, including each of the last three.