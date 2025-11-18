Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for World Cup Qualifying, NBA & College Basketball

We’re getting things kicked off early at 2:45 pm ET with the Spain vs Turkey World Cup Qualifier. In the NBA, we’ll see the Magic host the Warriors at 7 pm ET. Duke and Kansas renew one of college basketball’s best blue-blood matchups at 9 pm ET from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Spain hasn't conceded a goal yet in the group stage, but Turkey is ready to burst that bubble. Steph Curry looks to make some Magic of his own in Orlando. Duke vs. Kansas adds another chapter of memorable moments in the Big Apple!

Spain vs Turkey comes in with some serious firepower on the offensive end. However, La Roja hasn’t even allowed a goal in five straight qualifying matches. Turkey’s not exactly rolling over, having pumped 12 goals in over their last three; Spain has put in 19 goals over the last five, so let’s get a few tonight.

Mikel Oyarzabal is practically the landlord in the penalty area, collecting goals like rent checks. Oyarzabal has eight international goals in 2025 and already torched Turkey for two last time. Averaging three shots per match, he’s a no-brainer to score again.

As for the Turks, I’m swinging for the fences with Hakan Calhanoglu. He’s the PK guy and likely your best shot at slipping one past the Spanish wall.

Tuesday’s NBA action tips off with the Warriors at Magic as the first game of the night. Golden State is on a long stretch of road games, making this the fifth game of a six-game trip, and this will be the 11th road game out of 16 games played overall. All that to say, I don’t expect a ton of motion, and that could have Stephen Curry sinking more than 4.5 3-pointers because of the additional opportunities.

On the Orlando side, Paolo Banchero is out, and that means it’ll be the Franz Wagner show. When Banchero sits, Wagner’s usage goes up big time (from 26% to 31%), so he’ll keep putting the ball in the hoop. Take Wagner to score more than 25.5 points, even in a tougher-than-usual matchup against Jimmy Butler.

We’ve even got some college hoops on this Tuesday, as Duke-Kansas headlines the marquee at MSG is the hot ticket on Broadway tonight. Cameron Boozer is coming off a monster 35-point, 12-rebound performance. This guy is a highlight reel waiting to happen.

As for Flory Bidunga, if his recent flop against UNC is any clue, expect more disappointment.

