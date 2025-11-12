Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for NBA, Lakers vs Thunder, & CFB

We’re off to campus, with the Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, for some Wednesday night MACtion between Central Michigan and Buffalo. On the hardwood, the Thunder put their NBA-best 11-1 record up against the Lakers.

Al-Jay Henderson went for 100+ in his last game, and he’ll look to do it again for Buffalo, this time on the road against Central Michigan. Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go head-to-head in this battle of MVP candidates.

The Buffalo at Central Michigan showdown in the MAC gets Wednesday rolling with serious stakes for a shot at the conference title game. I’ve got zero hesitation in locking in a pro-Buffalo lineup since this squad is road-tested (3-1 away from home), and our guy is riding high after his biggest performance of the year.

Al-Jay Henderson looks like a sharp pick to gain more than 74.5 rushing yards, especially coming off a season-best 119 yards in last Saturday’s win over Bowling Green State. I’m even penciling him in for a touchdown; AJH is just that hot right now.

On the flip side, Central Michigan could be in for a rough time tonight. I like Nahree Biggins to go gain fewer than 41.5 rushing yards—Buffalo’s defense is only giving up 3.6 yards per carry, which puts them tied for 12th best in all of college football. No laughing matter at all!

Shifting gears to OKC, the national-TV spotlight is bright tonight as the Thunder host the Lakers on ESPN. OKC sits at 11-1 (a perfect 6-0 at home), with their only loss being a 2-point loss on the road in Portland. If you needed more proof, last night’s gritty win over Golden State should do it, even though tonight’s matchup could be even tighter than folks expect.

Luka Doncic continues to be the engine, even slowing LA’s pace a touch but still lighting up the stat sheet. He’s dropped 29+ points in all but one contest so far and just threw up a season-high 28 shots in his last game. I’m rolling with Doncic to score more than 31.5 points, simply because the volume is there and he’s locked in.

Defensively, the Lakers have shown some gaps across the board, but I’ve got my eye on Ajay Mitchell for a breakout night. Mitchell has logged 30+ minutes in each of his last three games and posted 21, 18, and 21 points. I like him to score more than 18.5 points this evening; the opportunity is there, and he’s been delivering.

