Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for College Football & NBA

Tuesday MACtion invades campus as Ohio and Western Michigan get together for a shot to move closer to the conference title game. In the NBA, the Celtics and 76ers meet for the third time already this season.

One of the nation’s best rushing attacks (Ohio) goes up against one of the nation’s best run defenses (Western Michigan). Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown go up against each other in this head-to-head matchup of leading NBA scorers.

Claim the Sleeper promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to claim the Sleeper promo code

The Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, allows players to claim $120 bonuses if they win. It takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Sleeper landing page, via the above link Verify your details Use the promo code GOALBONUS Get a free $20 no deposit needed Deposit up to $100 Receive deposit match bonuses Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after

How can you use your Sleeper Fantasy promo code today?

Week 12 of the CFB season gets started with some MACtion, as Ohio travels to Western Michigan for an important matchup that could land the winner in the conference championship game. This means we should get a competitive affair from start to finish, so throw all of those blowout narratives out the window!

Ohio’s ground game (#21 in the nation) is led by RB Sieh Bangura, but he faces a tough test against a WMU defense ranked #17 overall (#22 against the run). In these chilly Michigan conditions, I’ll choose Bangura to finish with less than 78.5 rushing yards.

Bangura’s challenge is further amplified by WMU’s impressive ball control, which ranks #21 nationally for time of possession. That means Broncos QB Broc Lowry will need to step up, and we’re backing him to rack up more than 249.5 passing + rushing yards. Lowry’s three-game streak of surpassing that mark ended last week, but with a championship berth on the line, expect the Broncos to rely heavily on their star QB.

This could also be a prime opportunity for WR Tailique Williams to shine, so I’m predicting he hauls in more than 5.5 catches. Williams has snagged at least five receptions in each of the past three contests, so look for him to be a favorite target once again.

Moving over to the NBA, the Celtics and 76ers face off for their third meeting of the young season. Just like the CFB showdown, this promises to be a nail-biter, with the season series currently tied 1-1 and both previous games decided by a single point!

Fans should be eager for another Tyrese Maxey vs. Jalen Brown duel on the court. Maxey sits second in the NBA with 33.2 points per game, while Brown is close behind at 28.0, ranking eighth.

In their previous matchups, Maxey exploded for 40 and 26 points, with Brown posting 25 and 32. Tonight, we’re expecting both stars to eclipse their totals (Maxey: over 31.5 points, Brown: over 27.5), as this rivalry is set to deliver another thrilling back-and-forth contest.

More on the Sleeper promo code

Sleeper promo code GOALBONUS Sleeper promo Get Free $20 + 100% Deposit Match up to $100! Sleeper promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ or 21+ depending on state of residence) and within the applicable state. Not available in NJ. Full T&Cs apply.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.