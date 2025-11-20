Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $120 in Bonuses for Thursday Night Football & NBA

Use the Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, to get $120 in bonuses ahead of the 76ers and Bucks tip off in Milwaukee at 8 pm ET. Up next, at 8:15 pm ET, we’ll see the Bills herd up and migrate South for a Thursday Night Football date with the Texans in H-Town.

Tyrese Maxey vs Ryan Rollins will be the marquee matchup in this NBA showdown tonight. It’s a short week for the Bills and Texans, so that means we could see more opportunities for the backup running backs, Nick Chubb and Ty Johnson.

How can you use your Sleeper Fantasy promo code today?

Despite the absence of major stars for both the 76ers (Joel Embiid, Paul George) and the Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo), I’m expecting a tightly contested matchup. Interestingly, both teams are operating at the same tempo this year (102.8 possessions per game), making this an optimistic outlook for points tonight.

With Embiid and George sidelined, Tyrese Maxey takes on a much larger offensive role for Philadelphia. He’s set up nicely here, facing a Milwaukee defense that’s among the bottom ten in the league when it comes to surrendering points and assists. I’m backing Maxey to rack up more than 32.5 points + assists, especially since he’s tallied an impressive 70 points over his last two contests.

Switching over to the Bucks, Ryan Rollins jumps out as the go-to option. He’s hit the 20-point mark in three out of his previous four appearances, and I’m confident he’ll keep that momentum going in this one. Let’s ride with Rollins to score more than 22.5 points this evening.

NFL Week 12 gets underway with the Bills taking on the Texans for Thursday Night Football. Buffalo is expected to win by just under a touchdown, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this turns into a low-scoring affair.

Nick Chubb is a strong pick to gain more than 20.5 rushing yards. While Woody Marks has been getting more touches recently, he hasn’t made the most of those opportunities. On a short week, Chubb should clear this line against a Bills defense allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (153) in the NFL.

Staying in Houston, I’m going with Nico Collins to haul in more than 74.5 receiving yards. He’s eclipsed this mark in each of his last three games, consistently drawing at least 10 targets, catching seven passes, and averaging at least 75 yards each time out.

I’m not expecting the Bills to run up the score, but I do like Ty Johnson to reel in more than 8.5 receiving yards. He’s surpassed this total in each of his last three games, including a highlight-reel 52-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Tampa Bay last week.

