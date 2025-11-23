Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $120 in Bonuses for NFL, MLS Playoffs & NBA

Use the Sleeper promo code GOALBONUS, to get up to $120 in bonuses before Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm ET, the Buccaneers make the long trip out West for a date with the Rams.

It’ll be the Jalen Brown vs Franz Wagner show tonight in Boston. Philly was incredible strong at home this season, but here comes NYCFC coming down I-95, knocking on the road for the MLS Playoffs. We should have plenty of throwing tonight, so choose your WRs wisely in the Bucs-Rams matchup.

Let’s jump right into tonight’s NBA slate with the Magic taking on the Celtics. Orlando just played last night, and their bench is getting thin, so I think Boston has the edge.

Jalen Brown has been unstoppable versus Orlando recently, with games of 27 and 32 points in their two head-to-heads. In addition, he’s averaging 29 points per game on the season, so I’m backing Brown to score more than 26.5 points once again in this spot.

On the flip side, Franz Wagner has really stepped into the spotlight for Orlando with Paolo Banchero out. Wagner led the Magic in the first matchup this year, so I like him to clear 24.5 points. The volume will be there, and Wagner has proven to be that guy.

Switching over to the MLS Playoffs, the Philadelphia Union are set for a big semifinal showdown with NYCFC. Philly has turned Subaru Park into a fortress this season, racking up a 12-2-4 mark at home. Huge advantage, so I’m backing Union with my build.

If we’re looking for goal scorers, Tai Baribo and Milan Iloski are the names to circle. Both have found the net in each of their last two matches, and I’m betting at least one keeps that streak alive tonight.

Let’s go out West for Sunday Night Football between the Bucs and Rams. Both secondaries have been tested through the air all year (LAR: 36.4 pass attempts per game, Bucs 34), so it’s a great spot to target wide receivers.

Emeka Egbuka is set up for a big play (maybe even two, and the Rams have given up 20+ yard catches to nine different wideouts in their last five games. I’ll take Egbuka to top 23.5 yards on his longest catch.

On the Rams’ side, I’m all-in on Davante Adams to score again, just as he’s done in four straight, with seven touchdowns total. Don’t sleep on Kyren Williams, considering five of the last six RB1s against Tampa have eclipsed 78.5 rushing + receiving yards.

