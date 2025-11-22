Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $120 in Bonuses for EPL, USC vs Orgeon & NBA

Use our Sleeper promo code GOALBONUS, to claim £120 in bonuses pre Newcastle United vs Manchester City at 12:30 pm ET, followed by Oregon vs USC at 3:30 pm ET, and the Magic vs Knicks at 5 pm ET.

Manchester City is topping the EPL charts with 23 goals right now, but don’t count Newcastle United out—they could pull off something special at home today. Over in Eugene, we’ve got two of college football’s best quarterbacks going head-to-head. And after seeing the Knicks’ last two games, both decided by just two points, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s another nail-biter tonight against the Magic.

Get started with the Sleeper promo code to claim bonuses

Sort through the best sportsbook promos on our expert’s guide

Find our list of the best DFS sites here in the US

How to claim the Sleeper promo code

The Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, allows players to claim $120 bonuses if they win. It takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Sleeper landing page, via the above link Verify your details Use the promo code GOALBONUS Get a free $20 no deposit needed Deposit up to $100 Receive deposit match bonuses Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after

How can you use your Sleeper Fantasy promo code today?

Let’s dive into the action with Newcastle United taking on Manchester City in the EPL. Man City is locked in at second, working hard to close that four-point gap separating them from Arsenal at the top.

I’m expecting fireworks on the scoreboard, as Manchester City tops the league with 23 goals, and Newcastle has a knack for scoring at least once on home turf in every match.

If you’re wondering who’s going to find the net, keep your eyes on Erling Haaland; he’s put away three goals in his last two outings. On the Newcastle side, I’m backing Nick Woltemade to break his dry spell at home, even though he hasn’t scored in his last three. I’ve got a hunch he’ll deliver today.

Switching over to college football, the USC-Oregon matchup is the one circled on everyone’s calendar. We’ve got two top quarterbacks: Dante Moore guiding the Ducks and Jordan Maiava leading the Trojans. Oregon is predicted to cruise through its regular-season home finale, so look for them to keep the pressure on and maybe light up the scoreboard.

I’m loving the chances for both Moore and Maiava to toss multiple touchdown passes this week. Maiava has hit that mark in seven of his ten games this season, while Moore’s matched it in six of his ten starts.

And in the NBA, point guards have had a field day against the Magic lately, which sets up Jalen Brunson perfectly. Take Brunson to score more than 27.5 points; he came back to the Knicks on Wednesday after a two-game ankle injury break and immediately dropped 28 points.

With Pablo Montero out for the Magic, watch for Franz Wagner to step up and surpass 30.5 points + rebounds. Wagner should have an easier time with the Knicks’ top defender, OG Anunoby, sidelined as well.

More on the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper promo code GOALBONUS Sleeper promo Get Free $20+100% Deposit Match up to $100! Sleeper promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ or 21+ depending on state of residence) and within applicable state. Not available in NJ. Full T&Cs apply.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.