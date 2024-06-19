Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots Struggles Set to Continue

Our soccer betting expert offers his Scotland vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 clash in Cologne.

Scotland are aiming to reach the European Championship knockout rounds for the first time but they could not have got off on a much worse footing having lost 5-1 to host nation Germany.

They are bottom of Group A and sit three points adrift of second-placed Switzerland, who opened up with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary.

Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Switzerland and over 2.5 goals @ +225 with bet365

Kwadwo Duah to score any time @ +275 with bet365

Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, Ruben Vargas to each have over 0.5 shots on target @ +500 with bet365

Another Swiss Stroll on the Cards

Switzerland were unfancied before a ball was kicked at Euro 2024 but they ticked a lot of boxes with their 3-1 triumph over Hungary and can make it two from two against Scotland in Cologne.

In the build up to the tournament there were a few question marks over the Swiss, who had won just four of their ten games in qualifying.

But they played with a lot of intent and quality against the Hungarians and were worthy of their two-goal victory margin.

Scotland took on Germany the previous evening and were utterly outclassed in a 5-1 defeat.

The Scots’ head coach Steve Clarke needs to come up with a better plan but there doesn’t appear to be a well of untapped potential within his squad.

Clarke’s men will probably attempt to play in a more attacking fashion but they may struggle to avoid another high-scoring loss.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 1: Switzerland and over 2.5 goals @ +225 with bet365

Duah Could Dent Scottish Hopes

Inexperienced Swiss striker Kwadwo Duah was handed a surprise start for his nation’s Group A clash against Hungary and he came up trumps by scoring a well-taken goal.

Duah seemed to relish the occasion and his pace and power should cause plenty of problems for a suspect Scottish backline which struggled so much on the tournament’s opening night.

Scotland are likely to play a higher defensive line against the Swiss but they could leave themselves open against the livewire Duah, who could notch his second goal of the competition.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 2: Kwadwo Duah to score any time @ +275 with bet365

Trio to Be Center of Action

As previously explained, Kwadwo Duah could be one of a number of players at the center of the action in this clash.

Winger Ruben Vargas could prove another threat to the Scotland goal, after a 73-minute appearance in the win over Hungary where he recorded 2 shots, both being on target.

If Scotland get anything from the contest, there's no doubt it will focus around star man John McGinn.

The Aston Villa midfielder averaged 1.1 shots per game in the Premier League this season and could test the Hungary goal.

Therefore, a combo bet of Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, and Ruben Vargas to each have over 0.5 shots on target could very well be worth a... shot.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 3: Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, Ruben Vargas to each have over 0.5 shots on target @ +500 with bet365