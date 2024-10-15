Scotland vs Portugal Predictions and Betting Tips: Tartan Army set for more misery

Our football expert offers his Scotland vs Portugal predictions and betting tips, ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League A1 clash (15/10/2024).

Portugal have stolen an early march in Nations League Group A1, having won each of their opening three fixtures, while Scotland are playing catch-up following three defeats on the spin.

These two met in Lisbon last month and Portugal came from behind to record a 2-1 victory, something that they should be confident of emulating against a depleted Tartan Army at Hampden Park.

Scotland vs Portugal Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Portugal to edge an entertaining encounter

Portugal have celebrated victory in each of their opening three Nations League games and they are fancied to maintain that flawless start at Scotland, whose only win in their last 15 internationals came away at minnows Gibraltar.

The Tartan Army have lost their first three Nations League assignments, although they have shown some bright moments going forward with two goals netted in defeat to Poland and having opened the scoring away at Portugal and Croatia.

However, Scotland are being hampered by injuries and they are regularly being exposed defensively, with 16 goals conceded across their last seven internationals.

With Portugal’s attack being armed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva, Scotland are likely to be overwhelmed.

But the Selecao have conceded in each of their Nations League wins over Croatia, Scotland and Poland, so there may be a consolation strike in it for the tenacious Tartan Army.

Scotland vs Portugal Tip 1: Portugal to win & both teams to score @ +220 with bet365

Veiga may be embroiled in physical battle

Chelsea center-back Renato Veiga made his first Portugal start in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Poland and, with Goncalo Inacio and Tomas Araujo out injured, he is likely to get the verdict again in Glasgow.

That is despite Veiga having made only four Premier League appearances for the Blues this season and the 21-year-old can expect to be involved in a physical battle with Scotland, especially if Lyndon Dykes starts up front as he did in their recent 2-1 loss at Croatia.

Dykes committed three fouls as well as winning three against Croatia and he can cause problems for Veiga, who conceded five fouls when trying to contain Poland and Robert Lewandowski on his full debut.

Scotland vs Portugal Tip 2: Renato Veiga to be shown a card @ +260 with bet365

Fernandes can show his worth

Fernandes has had a difficult start to the season domestically with Manchester United, but he continues to shine for Portugal and has scored or assisted in all three of their Nations League victories.

Fernandes has scored in nine of his last 19 appearances for Portugal and he could enhance that record against Scotland, who have looked defensively vulnerable in recent times.

The 30-year-old had five shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win in Poland, hitting the target twice, and he may be able to show why he is a key component in this star-studded Portugal squad at Hampden Park.

Scotland vs Portugal Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to score at anytime @ +187 with bet365