Scotland vs Finland Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers his Scotland vs Finland predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly on Friday.

It is just a week until Scotland start their Euro 2024 campaign in the opening game against hosts Germany and Steve Clarke’s side will be looking for a winning send-off after beating Gibraltar 2-0 on Monday.

Scotland vs Finland Betting Tips

Finns Can Make Their Presence Felt

A 2-0 victory over Gibraltar was welcome for Scotland after seven winless matches, but it is likely to require a stronger performance against Finland at Hampden Park to increase the confidence of the squad and its supporters.

The Scots raised eyebrows when they posted an early 2-0 qualifying win over Spain, but results over the last season have been poor and they are likely to have their work cut out trying to make it out of the group stage in the Euros.

Clarke’s outfit should be positive in their final warm-up game but there have been signs that Finland, who failed to qualify for Germany, will look to go on the front foot themselves.

Scotland have conceded seven goals in their last three home matches, so their visitors will fancy their chances of making their mark with veteran striker Teemu Pukki one to keep an eye on.

He scored twice in the recent 4-2 defeat to Portugal after coming on as a substitute and Pukki could help to ensure both teams find the net in the Glasgow clash.

Scotland vs Finland Tip 1: Both teams to score @ +110 with bet365

Time for Shankland to Step up for Scots

Lyndon Dykes’ ankle injury has kept him out of the finals, but one player’s misfortune is another’s opportunity and Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland should be looking to grab it.

A potential start against the Germans is up for grabs and the striker, who scored 32 goals for the Jambos this season, can put his name on the Munich teamsheet with a goal against Finland.

He failed to make much of an impression against Gibraltar on Monday, but that should increase his motivation for this clash. Shankland can rise to the occasion, so back him to find the net.

Scotland vs Finland Tip 2: Lawrence Shankland to score at any time @ +210 with bet365

Corners May Be In Short Supply

Scotland earned 12 corners when they beat Gibraltar on the Algarve, but such a figure against weak opposition can provide a false picture and there looks limited scope for there to be plenty of flag-kicks in the Hampden clash.

Full-back and skipper Andy Robertson will provide an attacking outlet for the home team, but there have been four occasions this season - against England, France, the Netherlands and Spain - where Scotland have failed to muster more than two corners.

So while Finland fall in the middle of both groups quality-wise, it is worth banking on there being fewer than nine in Friday’s match.

Scotland vs Finland Tip 3: Under 8.5 corners @ -138 with bet365