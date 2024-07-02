Romania vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips: Dutch destined for last eight

Our soccer betting expert offers up his three best Romania vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips ahead of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Netherlands qualified after finishing third in Group D, with four points, while Romania were the shock winners of Group E after also picking up four points in the first stage.

Romania vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Romania should be a real test for Dutch

Netherlands are the favorites, unsurprisingly so considering their pedigree and the talent at their disposal, but this should be a tight last-16 tie.

The two teams performed similarly in the group stage, both gathering four points, but the Dutch will need to improve defensively if they are to go through after they were sloppy in the 3-2 defeat last time out against Austria.

A tight, tense first half seems likely in Munich with both countries keen to play it cagey to begin with, before Netherlands should gradually assume control after the break.

Ronald Koeman can field his talented attacking players and the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Cody Gakpo, who has two goals in the tournament, and Memphis Depay look set to inspire the Dutch, who can edge through to the quarter-finals.

Romania vs Netherlands Tip 1: HT/FT - Tie / Netherlands @ +550 with bet365

Gakpo could deliver goals again

Cody Gakpo is making a nice habit of scoring important goals for Netherlands in major tournaments.

The forward scored three times at the 2022 World Cup and already has two to his name at these Euros, although admittedly his first against Poland came via the aid of a big deflection.

Overall, the Liverpool man has looked sharp in Germany, regularly coming inside from the left and committing defenders with his direct running, skill and pace. Gakpo has racked up six attempts so far, with four of them being on target.

He looks decent value at +162 in the anytime scorer market to add to his tally against Romania.

Romania vs Netherlands Tip 2: Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ +162 with bet365

Depay Destructive

As well as Gakpo, Depay has caught the eye for the Dutch so far, with his movement, speed and intelligence in the final third.

The Atletico Madrid forward, who scored nine goals for his club last season, has had nine shots in the tournament so far, broken down as follows. Four versus Poland, two against France and three against Austria.

He will be lively again in Munich and tasked with finding a key goal to ensure the Dutch progress so it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine Depay having four shots again in the match.

Romania vs Netherlands Tip 3: Memphis Depay to have over 3.5 shots @ +137 with bet365