New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati predictions and betting tips: Fourth and second face off in the East

Our soccer expert offers his three predictions for the crucial MLS match between New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati this weekend.

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Bulls and FC Cincinnati are looking to get back to winning ways after a drop in form in recent games. Can New York Red Bulls gain ground on FC Cincinnati or will the Orange and Blue potentially regain top spot with a win?

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati betting tips

New York Red Bulls to take all three points

The Bulls are unbeaten at home in 2024. Forwards Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzeir will cause constant headaches for FC Cincinnati with their agility and movement in between the lines of the Cincy back four, who will be missing star defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Alvas Powell.

With midfield superstar Luciano Acosta also missing for this game, FC Cincinnati will not have a hard time defending New York's attack but they’ll also be without their creative spark on the counter. The Argentine has the most assists in the MLS this season and most of the Orange and Blue’s attacking play comes through the playmaker.

With NYRB's strong home form and their previous head-to-head encounter going in favor of the Bulls with a 2-1 win, the Bulls are well positioned to take all three points.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati tip 1: New York Red Bulls to win @ +110 with bet365

Lewis Morgan to add to goal tally

Lewis Morgan will look to add to his ten goals in the MLS regular season this weekend.

The flying Scotsman had an incredible start to the season where he scored six goals in his first six games, and although his form dropped off as well as a niggling injury where he missed four games, the forward has come back looking sharp across the field and scored a goal last week against Colorado.

With his constant threat up front and FC Cincinnati's depleted defense, the Scotsman could be a value bet in the anytime goalscorer market.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati tip 2: Lewis Morgan anytime goal scorer @ +150 with bet365

Goals expected between NYRB and FC Cincinnati

NYRB and FC Cincinnati have produced 11 goals in their last four matches, including the 2-1 win for NYRB last time out.

Vanzeir and Morgan will again lead the Bulls' high press that has caused defenses all over the league problems this season while Cincinnati will look to Ian Murphy and Obinna Nwobodo to get on the ball and cause problems.

With both teams set on finishing the season strong, fans can expect both teams to push in what should be the match of the round this weekend in the MLS.



New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals @ -143 with bet365