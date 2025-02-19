Real Madrid vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Madrid advance after epic Bernabeu clash

Check out our three Real Madrid vs Man City predictions and betting tips from our expert before Wednesday's 3pm ET Champions League match (2/19/2025).

Real Madrid hold a 3-2 lead after the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and another exciting encounter is in prospect for the return match in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Man City Betting Tips

Real Madrid & both teams to score @ +187 with bet365

Over 4.5 goals @ +220 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe first goalscorer @ +350 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Holders can add to their advantage at home

Real Madrid hold a one-goal advantage over Premier League champions Manchester City but there is likely to be no holding back from either of the European heavyweights when they go toe-to-toe again at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The teams have won the last three editions of the Champions League between them, with City also losing in the final the year before that, but only one of them will make it through to the last 16 this time - and it should be the Spanish side.

Both clubs have had some questionable results of late but City's problems have stretched back much further. They look set to relinquish their domestic crown after four seasons and are only fourth in the Premier League table, while Real are still firmly in the title race in Spain despite taking only two points from their last three league matches.

Madrid missed out on a top-eight finish in the league phase largely due to away defeats to Lille and Liverpool, with their only home setback coming in a 3-1 loss to AC Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti's side put Stuttgart (3-1), Borussia Dortmund (5-2) and RB Salzburg (5-1) to the sword in their other group games in front of their own fans and another win with both teams scoring looks likely.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 1: Real Madrid & both teams to score @ +187 with bet365

Offensive talent should shine

Goalscoring was not a problem for either of these teams in the league phase as they both scored more than table-toppers Liverpool. Real Madrid netted 20 goals in their eight first-phase games while City were not far behind with 18, but both teams also averaged at least 1.5 goals per game against.

That pattern continued with their goal-laden encounter at the Etihad last week when there were five goals despite Erling Haaland's 19th-minute opener being the only strike in the first 59 minutes.

Both sides missed plenty of opportunities in an open contest that could have seen even more goals, and end-to-end encounters are nothing new for either team.

Five or more goals have been scored in 10 of Madrid's last 18 matches, while the same has happened in six of City's last 11 assignments, with all 11 producing at least three.

City's Champions League trip to the Bernabeu last season ended in a 3-3 draw and another match to remember is in prospect.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 2: Over 4.5 goals @ +220 with bet365

Mbappe can get the scoring started

Kylian Mbappe revels on the biggest stage and the French striker scored Champions League goals for Paris Saint-Germain against both Real Madrid and Manchester City in the 2021-22 season.

Mbappe is thriving in his first season with the Spanish giants, scoring 25 times in his first 37 appearances including his team's first goal in Manchester.

The 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner has scored in eight of his last 10 appearances, with 11 goals in total in those games, and he could ease the pressure on his side by opening the scoring on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe first goalscorer @ +350 with bet365