Ravens vs Dolphins Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Thursday Night Football - Oct 30th

The winner of tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) and Miami Dolphins will pick up back-to-back victories for the first time this season. With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to return from an injury, the visitors will feel confident.

Ravens vs Dolphins Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 10/30

Jaylen Waddle Over 70 Receiving Yards @ +120 with bet365

Over 50 Points @ -110 with bet365

Dolphins +7.5 @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Ravens vs Dolphins Odds

Spread: Ravens -7.5 (-110)

Ravens -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Ravens (-400), Dolphins (+320)

Ravens (-400), Dolphins (+320) Total: O/U 50 (-110)

Ravens vs Dolphins Picks

Waddle Playing Well - Jaylen Waddle Over 70 Receiving Yards (+120)

Despite the Dolphins (2-6) ranking 26th in the NFL in passing yards per game, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has had some big games lately. The fifth-year wideout picked up 99 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in the 34-10 Week 8 win against the Falcons.

With that, he’s now managed at least 95 yards in three of his last four games. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, despite a swollen eye, also regained his confidence last week with a four-TD performance, which should benefit Waddle tonight.

It also helps that the Ravens (2-5) allow 250.7 passing yards per game and 6.9 yards per passing attempt. Waddle picked up 171 yards in his last game against the Ravens a few years ago, and it’s worth backing him to have another decent game here.

Take Waddle 70+ receiving yards tonight at +120.

Ravens vs Dolphins Prediction 1: Jaylen Waddle 70+ Receiving Yards @ +120 with bet365

Trending Towards an Over - Over 50 Points (-110)

The Ravens have only given up 33 points combined in their last two games, but the Dolphins have been scoring points in bunches at home this season. Miami has scored 27 points in each of its first three games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Going back to last season, the over is also 9-0 in the Dolphins' last nine home games. With Lamar Jackson likely back for the Ravens, their offense should be humming as well. Baltimore has averaged 32.8 points per game in the four games Jackson has played this season.

Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins held the Falcons to ten points last weekend, but have given up 26.9 points per game on the season. Notably, the over is 6-1 in Ravens games this season and 6-1-1 in Dolphins games.

Take the over here as well.

Ravens vs Dolphins Prediction 2: Over 50 Points @ -110 with bet365

Miami to Make Things Tough - Dolphins +7.5 (-110)

This is a lot for the Dolphins to be getting at home, where they’ve lost two games by a combined eight points this season. Baltimore’s defensive performances over the last couple of weeks have been impressive, but it’s hard to trust that it will last, given its horrific start to the season.

After all, the Ravens are under a month removed from giving up 44 points to the Texans and are still allowing 30 points per game on the year. Baltimore struggles to put pressure on quarterbacks, and the Dolphins can exploit that.

With time for Miami QB Tagovailoa to make plays, the Dolphins can stay in this one. They haven’t lost a home game by more than a touchdown since Week 4 of last season. Take the points on the Fins.

Ravens vs Dolphins Prediction 3: Dolphins +7.5 @ -110 with bet365

Ravens vs Dolphins Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EDT

8:15pm EDT Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Address: 347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

The Baltimore Ravens are still the favorites to win the AFC North even after their 2-5 start. With star QB Lamar Jackson likely back, the Ravens are big favorites against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins, coming off a win, are still tough to beat at home.