Rangers vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips: Expect goals galore in Glasgow

Get three Rangers vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday's 3pm ET Europa League clash (12/12/2024).

While Rangers and Tottenham have work to do to gain ground in their respective leagues, both clubs have made positive starts to their Europa League campaigns.

Both sitting on ten points from their first five games, these two attack-minded sides can put on a show when they go head-to-head in this battle of Britain at Ibrox.

Rangers vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Over 3.5 total goals @ +100 with bet365

Heung-Min Son anytime goalscorer @ +220 with DraftKings

James Tavernier anytime goalscorer @ +400 with DraftKings

Expect goals in Glasgow

Rangers have been in free-scoring form of late, and they have not been goal-shy in the Europa League this season either.

Winning 4-0 at home to FCSB and earning a 4-1 victory at Nice in their last outing in this competition, Philippe Clement’s side have impressed in recent games in the Europa League.

The Light Blues next welcome a Tottenham side that come into this game on the back of their own high-scoring encounter after a 4-3 defeat at the hands of rivals Chelsea in north London.

Both Rangers and Spurs have their attacking strength and defensive shortcomings, meaning there’s value to be had in over 3.5 total goals on former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s return to Ibrox.

Rangers vs Tottenham Tip 1: Over 3.5 total goals @ +100 with bet365

Son can strike at Ibrox

Heung-Min Son got back to goalscoring ways when netting a late consolation against Chelsea on Sunday.

The South Korea international now has four Premier League goals to his name this season, with only Dominic Solanke scoring more for Spurs this term.

Solanke has had his injury issues since his move to Tottenham from Bournemouth over the summer, so the England international could be rested for Thursday’s trip north of the border.

The potential absence of Solanke would put extra onus on Son to provide the goals and, having scored in Spurs’ last Europa League game against Roma, he is good value in the anytime goalscorer market to strike again at Ibrox.

Rangers vs Tottenham Tip 2: Heung-Min Son anytime goalscorer @ +220 with DraftKings

Tavernier thrives on nights like these

Rangers captain James Tavernier has made a habit of showing up on these big European nights at Ibrox and the skipper is good value to find the back of the net on Thursday.

Scoring in the Light Blues’ last two Premiership games against Kilmarnock and Ross County, Tavernier has rediscovered his shooting boots in recent weeks.

Deadly from free-kicks and from the penalty spot, Tavernier is well priced to find the back of the net against Spurs in this one.

Rangers vs Tottenham Tip 3: James Tavernier anytime goalscorer @ +400 with DraftKings