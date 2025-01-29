PSV vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Terrifying Reds Top Table

Check out our football expert's PSV vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips prior to Wednesday's 3pm ET Champions League clash (1/29/2025).

Liverpool have already secured automatic passage to the last 16 in the Champions League after winning their first seven League Phase games and they will be aiming to make it eight wins from eight when they visit PSV in the last match.

The Dutch hosts have all but mathematically sewn up a place in the knockouts but will have to settle for a position in the play-offs after taking 11 points from their seven games.

PSV vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ +210 with bet365

Darwin Nunez to score at any time @ +175 with bet365

Darwin Nunez to be shown a card @ +450 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reds looking to go perfect

Liverpool have some big games on the horizon, visiting the high flying Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League before their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham next Thursday.

With automatic passage to the round of 16 confirmed they will likely rotate for this final Champions League clash.

However, they would like to win all eight group games and PSV only have their seeding to play for, as the final game permutations mean that they are set for a spot in the knockout stages but a top-eight position is beyond them.

Arne Slot will also relish the opportunity to get one over on his former rivals and the ex-Feyenoord boss is fancied to deliver the goods.

Liverpool have only conceded two goals in this competition this season and have beaten Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan with a minimum of fuss.

They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and, even if they do rotate, they should be able to get the better of this PSV side.

PSV vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win @ +210 with bet365

Nunez could flourish

With Liverpool set to rotate, Darwin Nunez looks likely to start in this clash. The maverick striker has a solid record in the Champions League, netting 11 times in 25 games in the competition.

He scored two crucial goals against Brentford recently and is fancied to get himself on the scoresheet once again.

PSV vs Liverpool Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score at any time @ +175 with bet365

Nunez likely to be heavily involved

Another aspect of Nunez’s game is his disciplinary issues and he looks overpriced to pick up a card in this clash.

The Uruguayan has received seven cards in 15 starts for the Reds in all competitions this term, only Alexis Mac Allister has more.

Nunez is a tempting price to add to that tally against these Dutch opponents.

PSV vs Liverpool Tip 3: Darwin Nunez to be shown a card @ +450 with bet365