PSG vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Citizens Staring Down Parisians

Our football expert offers his PSG vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (1/22/2025).

Both PSG and Manchester City are at risk of missing out on a place in the Champions League knockout stage and will be desperate for a crucial three points at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win @ +170 with bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -150 with bet365

Phil Foden to score @ +250 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Guardiola’s Men Gainful in Paris

It has so far been a season to forget for Manchester City but things have started to look up for Pep Guardiola's men, who are a worthwhile bet to win away to PSG on Wednesday.

The Citizens have lost to Sporting Lisbon and Juventus either side of a draw with Feyenoord in their last three games in the Champions League.

But they have turned a corner recently, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Most recently they hammered Ipswich Town 6-0 in the Premier League and Phil Foden has returned to form with successive braces for his side.

PSG, meanwhile, have lost to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in this season's Champions League, suggesting they struggle to handle the big occasion.

They are down in 25th spot in the Champions League standings and will be without star signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is not eligible for the rest of the league phase, so they should be opposed.

PSG vs Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City to win @ +170 with bet365

Expect goals at the Parc des Princes

Manchester City have started 2025 with three wins from four games and they have scored 20 goals in the process, so there is every chance this could be a high-scoring encounter.

The fact City shipped twice against Brentford after taking a 2-0 lead suggests they are still not sturdy enough at the back and they could well be breached in the French capital.

Both teams have scored in six of PSG's last seven contests, and five of those games have produced over 2.5 goals, so combining those could be another decent punting strategy for this massive clash on Wednesday.

PSG vs Manchester City Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -150 with bet365

Foden can continue scoring spree

The man of the moment for Manchester City is undoubtedly Foden, who has netted four goals in his last two matches - both away at Brentford and Ipswich.

The English midfielder is starting to rediscover the form he showed throughout the 2023-24 season and with confidence behind him, he is a worthwhile pick to find the net against PSG.

PSG vs Manchester City Tip 3: Phil Foden to score @ +250 with bet365