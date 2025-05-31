PSG vs Inter Milan Promo Code GOALBET: Champions League Final - $1000+ in Bonuses from bet365

Champions League Final Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan (Saturday, May 31, 3:00 PM Eastern Time)

So far, so good. PSG looks like a million bucks going into the 2024-25 Champions League Final. PSG rose above the best that the EFL had to offer in spring's double-legged elimination rounds, surviving penalties to escape Liverpool, enduring a comeback bid from Aston Villa, and frustrating Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the semis. PSG just won the Coupe de France. Paris striker Ousmane Dembélé has eight UCL goals and 33 total goals this season. Today's odds favor the Parisians by princely sums.

There's just one hiccup. Paris Saint-Germain will be taking on a (+250) underdog in Inter Milan that has been consistently undervalued at betting boards during Champions League seasons of past and present. Inter is one of the hardest teams in the world to score goals against, making today's bout conform to the old adage of "the irresistible force," or PSG's attack, hitting an immovable object.

If soccer's betting sites are fair to give PSG (+115) odds to prevail, it can only be due to Inter Milan's disadvantage in coming from a more competitive league. The Parisians finished their domestic season with a few more points than I Nerazzurri in its Serie A campaign, but Inter Milan undoubtedly had the more impressive spring trying to surpass Napoli, while PSG breezed to another easy French championship. Today's underdogs are banged and bruised compared to the fresher favorites.

PSG's bid for last year's European title fizzled-out after one blaze of glory against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, while Inter's best effort of the modern era came in 2022-23's run to the finals. Man City was a similarly-priced moneyline favorite against Inter in the championship match played two years ago, and yet Sky Blues needed nearly 70 minutes to break through on Rodri's 1-0 winner, while getting outshot 6-4. Nine of Inter's starting-11 footballers from that day are still on board.

With only a few tweaks in 24 months' time, Inter's club should be getting more praise for a trait its detractors thought they would never see - I Nerazzurri's ability to defeat Europe's best teams in high-scoring corkers if needed. The bet365 proposition odds on Inter Milan and Barcelona netting a combined 13 goals in this year's semi-final legs had to be astronomically long, if they even existed. Inter's odds to win 7-6 would be even longer, but it was the Italian club that emerged victorious.

PSG has three victories and only one loss against Inter Milan historically. Inter has taken a win and a draw from the Parisians in the last two matches, though, another clue that today's odds could be just as erroneous as the moneyline and goal-total markets on Barca vs Inter in 2025's semi-finals.

Referee István Kovács handles the action on what's forecast to be a calm, dry, temperate evening at Allianz Arena in Munich. Dembélé leads player-prop bets with a (+170) line to tally. Inter's Lautaro Martínez has scored nine times compared to Dembélé's eight goals this continental season, but is still offered at the budget price of (+250) odds to score. CBS network television has all the action this afternoon U.S. time, sharing a simulcast of Munich's mayhem with Univision and TUDN.