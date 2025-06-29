PSG vs Inter Miami Predictions and Betting Tips: Lionel Messi set for unhappy reunion

Our soccer expert offers his PSG vs Inter Miami predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Club World Cup clash, at 12 Noon EDT (06/29/2025).

Miami have performed well in the USA, but PSG should prove too strong for Messi and his side in Atlanta.

Best bets for PSG vs Inter Miami

Over 3.5 goals @ -120 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -125 with BetMGM

Achraf Hakimi to score or assist @ +110 with BetMGM

Plenty of attacking talent

There will be numerous goalscorers on the field this weekend as PSG’s new talent faces Miami’s experienced veterans. However, this game will certainly feature plenty of goals. In the end, the French side should come out on top.

Nine of the last 12 Inter games have finished with three or more goals scored, and only one has ended with fewer than two. Meanwhile, PSG have scored more than three goals in five of their last seven and put five past Inter Milan in the UCL final recently. Ousmane Dembele may still be out, but Enrique has plenty of talent to put in the game.

Messi is obviously the biggest threat, but Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende are both close to double figures for 2025, as well. Both of them scored in the 2-2 draw with Palmeiras.

Inter Miami can score

PSG may not have been at full strength against Botafogo, but that match showed that they can be beaten. Auxerre and Montpellier have also found a way past them last month, which should give Miami some confidence. Although their chances of victory are slim, they should be able to get on the scoresheet.

Enrique’s men are expected to score at least once, and they’re heavy favourites for a reason. However, the MLS side have only failed to score in three of their last 14 matches across all competitions and have players that can cause problems. Recent results suggest that it wouldn't be surprising if PSG didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet in this fixture.

PSG’s marauding Moroccan

Achraf Hakimi has had a phenomenal season playing for PSG. He has been a star performer in their treble-winning campaign and scored in three of their last four UCL knockout games, including the final. The Moroccan has proven that he can perform on big occasions.

His return of 24 goals and assists from fullback is a testament to his quality, and he’s already scored in the USA. Since PSG will likely intensify their performance as the knockout stages have begun, he’s expected to play a major role. Jordi Alba may get his first start back after injury, and whoever plays left-back will have a tough job.

Enrique has various players that can cause big issues for Mascherano’s side. If they perform at their best, it could be a very tough evening for Messi and his teammates.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Apart from the surprise defeat against Botafogo, Luis Enrique’s side have won each of their last eight outings. In addition to being the current Champions League holders, they are winning matches and scoring goals. Also, they have comfortably defeated MLS opposition, Seattle Sounders, in their last group game.

Javier Mascherano’s men are unbeaten in six outings ahead of this game and tend to be involved in high-scoring games. Their victory over Porto was their standout result at the CWC, and with Messi in their team, anything is possible. They’ll need to be at their very best to get a result in Georgia, though.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Inter Miami

PSG expected lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Miami expected lineup: Ustari, Weigandt, Falcon, Allen, Alba, Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia, Messi, Suarez