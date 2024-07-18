Premier League Winner Odds: Betting for the 2024/25 Season

Our soccer betting expert offers an early look at the Premier League winner odds for the 2024/25 season, breaking down the favorites chances.

The 2023/24 Premier League came to a dramatic end as Manchester City and Arsenal both went into the final day able to win the league.

City’s 3-1 win over West Ham meant they came out on top to secure their fourth successive title and 10th in the club’s history, with the Gunners finishing second again, having also occupied that berth in 2022/23.

Premier League Winner Odds

Team Odds Man City +110 Arsenal +187 Liverpool +700 Chelsea +2000 Man Utd +2500 Newcastle +2500 All Others +3300 or more

Man City @ +110

The champions have been drifting either side of evens since the betting for the new season opened, which is understandable considering they have won six of the last seven titles.

With his contract expiring in June 2025, Pep Guardiola has hinted the upcoming campaign could be his final season at the Etihad. This could act as motivation, but may also result in malaise, as seemed to be the case at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's announcement last January.

There is a degree of uncertainty over their chances due to the FFP/profit and sustainability charges hanging over them, but that's for the lawyers and City still looks to be the one to beat on the field.

Their transfer business is yet to begin in earnest, although Guardiola may only tinker with his squad due to the rampant quality already at his disposal.

Arsenal @ +187

Arsenal made another serious challenge for the title and this time it was more sustained after dropping off in 2022/23.

Being in a position to win the league going into the final day was a marked improvement, but they still fell short, although it was due more to City's brilliance than their own shortcomings.

Nevertheless, the north London side is likely to retain key players, while manager Mikel Arteta would like to think the addition of a true center-forward would only strengthen their chances, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen a target.

They are also expected to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and, if City falters, the Gunners could be next in line.

Liverpool @ +700

Klopp's departure ushers in a new era at Liverpool and Dutchman Arne Slot is aiming to put his stamp on the side.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with an exit but looked primed for the new campaign upon his return for pre-season.

Other clubs have struggled in the immediate seasons after a legendary manager’s exit and patience could be the betting play with the Reds as they settle in after Slot's appointment.

Chelsea @ +2000

Another summer and another new era for Chelsea after Enzo Maresca was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor.

True to form the Blues have been the busiest of the title challengers, signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Marc Guiu, and Tosin Adarabioyo so far.

Things looked to be coming together under Pochettino towards the end of last season and Maresca will want to ride any residual momentum, with England star Cole Palmer certain to be central to his plans.

Man Utd @ +2500

It was a tumultuous 2023/24 for Manchester United, but they ended the campaign by winning the FA Cup and the board has confirmed that Erik ten Hag will remain as boss.

The Red Devils are another club still to get going in the transfer market, but they have signed Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee, while Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is known to be a target as the Dutchman also aims to improve his defense.

Ten Hag has won two trophies in as many seasons at Old Trafford but still appears to split opinion among the media and fanbase.

Newcastle @ +2500

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United struggled in comparison to the side that made waves back in 2022/23 when they secured a Champions League finish for the first time in 20 years.

Injuries hurt their chances and, despite their Saudi owners' deep pockets, they had to balance their books within the rules.

That was perhaps evidenced by selling talented midfielder Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, although they have also secured some shrewd free transfers, including defender Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

How Does Premier League Winner Betting Work?

Betting on which team is going to win the Premier League is extremely popular in the US and is easy to understand.

You are simply betting on who is going to finish first in the Premier League and lift the trophy this season.

Winning bets are paid out either on the final day of the season, when the league standings have been finalized, or when the team at the top has mathematically secured the title.

That means no other team can catch them or take the top position away from them due to the number of games remaining and, in turn, the number of points that can be won.

It is a simple and fun way of betting on the outcome of the Premier League and can sometimes return major profits. In 2016, when Leicester claimed a shock title triumph, one bettor secured a memorable payout having backed the Foxes at odds of +500000.