Prem Golden Boot Odds: Haaland Stretching his Lead Already

Our football betting expert offers his view on the Premier League Golden Boot odds, as Erling Haaland leads the betting with 4 goals, after two games.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has had the Midas touch since arriving in the Premier League at the start of the 2022-23 season, taking home the Golden Boot in both of his seasons in England.

The Norwegian goal-scoring machine has already kicked off this season in flying form, and even though we are just two games in, all others are playing catchup straight off the bat.

Premier League Golden Boot Odds

Player Goals Odds Erling Haaland 4 -250 Mohamed Salah 2 +900 Alexander Isak 0 +1600 Heung-Min Son 2 +2000 Ollie Watkins 0 +2000 All Others +2200 or Above

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Erling Haaland @-250

Goals have almost been a given for Erling Haaland since becoming a professional footballer.

Haaland has almost unsurprisingly won the Golden Boot in each of his two seasons with Manchester City, setting a Premier League record of 36 goals in his debut campaign at the Etihad before notching 27 times in last season's top flight.

It is little wonder that he is odds-on to join Thierry Henry, Mo Salah, Harry Kane, and Alan Shearer as a three-time Boot winner in 2024-25.

He has kicked this campaign off with his usual goal-scoring escapades as well, bagging on the opening day, before he racked up his seventh Premier League hattrick, as he put three past Ipswich.

No records are safe from this man right now, as he shows no signs of slowing down, nor letting any of the others get a sniff at the trophy.

Mohamed Salah @+900

The Premier League's top goalscorer in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2021-22, Mohamed Salah is one of four Liverpool players to have won the Golden Boot.

Salah has scored 155 goals in 250 league appearances for the Reds but 2023-24 was his leanest in terms of Premier League goals for the Anfield club, albeit he still found the net 18 times.

His odds have come in slightly since the opening day, from +1000 to +900, possibly due to his age, as many wondered if the 32-year-old Egyptian still had it.

Two goals in two games show he is still the Reds' main man, but he has not yet been able to keep pace with Haaland, and one wonders if more of the same is in store.

Alexander Isak @+1600

The future of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been a source of speculation this summer following a breakthrough Premier League campaign for the Swede last season.

Isak netted 21 goals in 30 league appearances for the Magpies last term - only Haaland and Cole Palmer scored more.

Injuries will prove a deciding factor in this award we expect, what with Haaland being famed for them before his Man City days. Should he fall, Isak is more than capable of taking his place.

Yet, with no goals to his name yet, he will need to get off-the-mark swoon, lest we start calling it a rut.

Heung-Min Son @+2000

Easily the biggest mover of the first weeks in Tottenham main man Heung-Min Son, who saw his odds of +3000, and above, come crashing down as he bagged two against Everton on Matchday 2.

One was courtesy of an abysmal Jordan Pickford mistake, but you have to be in the right position and Son certainly was.

The talismanic South Korean has one Golden Boot to his name, one he had to share with Mo Salah, but since then he has not even been close to the mountaintop.

A talented player, who has a proven ability to win this award, yet he will need to maintain his scoring rate, something that he and Spurs have struggled with of late.

Ollie Watkins @+2000

Ollie Watkins' last-gasp winner in this summer's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands will live long in the memory of England fans.

Watkins' decisive intervention against the Dutch will not have come as a surprise to Aston Villa fans, who have watched the 28-year-old develop since arriving in Birmingham in 2020.

The Villa Park favorite scored 19 times in the Premier League last season and 27 in all competitions - the best tallies of his career.

Yet it has been a slow start to the season for Watkins, as Aston Villa have failed to set the league alight in the same way they did last term.

He cannot do it alone, and one wonders that if the Villans exploits of last term were a one-off, could he still seriously challenge?