Portugal vs Croatia Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to Maintain Strong Record

Our football betting expert offers his Portugal vs Croatia predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly on Saturday evening.

Croatia eased past North Macedonia at the start of week and will complete their Euro 2024 preparations with this more testing assignment in Lisbon.

The hosts fired four against Finland in midweek and have this game plus a clash with the Republic of Ireland before their tournament opener in Germany.

This Estadio Nacional clash should be an entertaining tussle, but Croatia's poor record against their Iberian hosts may well be extended.

Portugal vs Croatia Betting Tips

Portugal to win and both teams to score @ +275 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to score anytime @ +240 with bet365

Lovro Majer to score from outside the box @ +3300 with bet365

Entertaining Clash in Store

Portugal have won all three previous friendly internationals against Croatia and have done so without conceding. In fact, the Iberian nation have won six of seven previous games against Croatia, with just one draw.

After scoring four against Finland earlier in the week, with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes netting a brace, the Roberto Martinez-managed hosts should be in good tune coming into this.

The Selecao have won 12 of their last 13 games and have scored 18 times in their last six, all the more impressive for the fact that run included a 0-2 friendly loss against Slovenia in March.

Their two most recent home friendlies ended with a 5-2 win over Sweden and that 4-2 success against Finland. They are showing plenty of attacking verve but are conceding, too.

Croatia have scored seven goals in their two most recent friendly games, beating Egypt and North Macedonia, but this is more of a test for Zlatko Dalic’s troops.

They should get on the scoresheet in Lisbon, but a seventh defeat in eight games against Portugal may be in store.

Portugal vs Croatia Tip 1: Portugal to win and both teams to score @ +275 with bet365

Fernandes to Sparkle Again

There have been times in the past when Bruno Fernandes has looked all at sea in a Portugal shirt.

The long shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to cast itself over the Manchester United playmaker but with that iconic figure now turned 37, the time is right for Fernandes to really step into the light.

He came off the bench at half-time in Tuesday's win over Finland and duly helped himself to a brace.

Fernandes was Player of the Year at Old Trafford and won wide acclaim for the deft assist he provided for Kobbie Mainoo in May’s 2-1 FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Portugal vs Croatia Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score anytime @ +240 with bet365

Majer Can Stake a Claim

Luka Modric missed Croatia's win over North Macedonia, coming as it did 48 hours after Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley.

That meant a start for Wolfsburg midfielder Lovro Majer alongside centurion Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

The 26-year-old made the most of it, scoring a first-half double that included a fine free-kick to open the scoring as he curled home left-footed from 30 yards, before subtly scoring on his right with a tidy low finish from inside the box.

Majer may struggle to hold his place in the starting XI to face Spain in their Euro 2024 opener, but he should get another chance to impress here and with his shooting boots clearly on, odds of 13/2 on him scoring once more are fair, while 40/1 on another strike from outside the box is worth a nibble.

Portugal vs Croatia Tip 3: Lovro Majer to score from outside the box @ +3300 with bet365