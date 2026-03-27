Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Skip the Line + $20 in Bonuses for March Madness Prediction Markets

After downing Kansas on a buzzer beater, #5 St John’s (29¢) is going for another scalp as it faces #1 Duke (72¢) in a 7:10pm ET Sweet 16 matchup. Before the game, new users can apply the Polymarket promo code GOAL to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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At present, Polymarket is setting the spread at Duke to win by over 6.5 points. The Blue Devils nearly got upset by #16 seed Siena in the First Round before a more convincing win over #9 TCU. In any case, Duke is on a 13-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

After you read the guide below, you will be more than ready to claim the Polymarket promo code. Here’s how you can secure $20 in bonuses to trade on St John’s vs Duke in just a few minutes:

Click the link here to download Polymarket’s app As Polymarket hasn’t fully launched in the US, you can only get access with our Polymarket invite code GOAL, which should be auto-applied. Use an existing Apple or Google account to make an account, using the promo code GOAL, and skip the waitlist, which has over 1 million people on it! Enter all of the requested information. Then, finish creating and verifying your account Deposit at least $20 to kick off your trading on Polymarket Doing all of the steps above will earn you $20 in bonuses for trading on any of Polymarket’s sports markets

This Polymarket promotional offer is open to new users who are in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NCAA Tournament

You should easily be able to earn $20 in bonuses after using the Polymarket promo code. One of the top markets to trade on tonight is St John’s vs Duke in an intriguing Sweet 16 clash. Here’s a game preview along with some of the top trades from our NCAAB expert:

#5 St John’s vs #1 Duke - 3/27 - 7:10 PM ET

Looking to put a shaky opening weekend behind it, #1 Duke (72¢) faces #5 St John’s (29¢) in a 7:10pm ET NCAA Tournament matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (CBS).

This is the only Sweet 16 matchup between two teams with top-10 defenses in adjusted efficiency. Duke’s defense ranks first in the nation, while Rick Pitino’s St John’s comes in at number eight.

Don’t be surprised if this one turns into a defensive slugfest, and take a “No” on Over 141.5 points scored at 49¢. Duke’s star forward Cameron Boozer has looked out of sorts so far, and St John’s plays with relentless defensive intensity.

As you can trade the contracts you buy on Polymarket at any time, I’d also consider buying St John’s to win at 29¢. If the Johnnies take an early lead, as Siena did against Duke, you could lock in profit.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

There are thousands of sports markets on Polymarket you can trade on with your $20 bonus. Politics, economics, and culture markets are coming soon once Polymarket fully launches in the US. Here are some of the trending markets today:

2026 FIFA World Cup Winner?

Spain 15.6¢

England 13.1¢

France 10.9¢

Argentina 10.0¢

Brazil 8.8¢

2026 NBA Champion?

Oklahoma City Thunder 37¢

San Antonio Spurs 15.3¢

Boston Celtics 12.3¢

Denver Nuggets 9¢

Cleveland Cavaliers 4.9¢

NCAA Tournament National Champion Conference?

Big 10 45¢

Big 12 36¢

ACC 17¢

Big East 6.2¢

SEC 5.9¢

All of the events above, and all on Polymarket, are listed in terms of cents, which is also the implied probability percentage. While each event price listed above is for the “Yes” option, every event on Polymarket also has a “No” component to trade on.

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